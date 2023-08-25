Odds & Ends: GraniteShares Rolls Out More Single Stock ETFs

GraniteShares launched another array of single-stock ETFs, this time offering exposure to AMD, Nvidia and Tesla. The launch came as Nvidia reported earnings this week, sending its stock to record levels after it issued its third consecutive sales forecast that beat analysts' expectations.

Single-bond exchange-traded funds were also in the news this week as F/m Investments filed to create mutual fund share classes of its 10 single-bond ETFs. This would take Vanguard’s patented fund structure and turn it on its head, creating traditional mutual fund shares of ETFs. F/m’s aim is to get access to the trillions in assets stashed in 401(k) accounts, which generally don’t allow easy access to ETFs.

Tuttle Capital Management announced it was closing its Tuttle Long Cramer Tracker ETF (LJIM). The fund, which launched in March, tracked stock picks from the CNBC media personality but failed to attract more than $1.3 million in assets. Tuttle’s fund that invests the inverse of Cramer’s recommendations, the Tuttle Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (SJIM), remains open.

Launches

Monday:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (GAUG)

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August (SAUG)

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August (XAUG)

Tuesday:

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS)

Congress Large Cap Growth ETF (CAML)

Congress SMid Growth ETF (CSMD)

Madison Covered Call ETF (CVRD)

GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD)

GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD)

GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR)

Wednesday:

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (CMCI)

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO)

Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF (LUXX)

Thursday:

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (FCFY)

Friday:

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO)

KraneShares Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy ETF (KEM)

YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO)

Closures

Tuesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

ETF Changes

Friday:

Grizzle Growth ETF (GRZZ) changed its ticker to DARP

