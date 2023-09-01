Odds & Ends: Grayscale’s Courtroom Victory

This week Grayscale Investments won its lawsuit against the SEC to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot bitcoin ETF.

The ruling means that the regulator must review Grayscale’s application again. It also likely increases the pressure on the regulator to approve the plethora of filings from big exchange-traded fund industry players like BlackRock Inc. and WidsomTree Inc. to open spot bitcoin ETFs of their own.

However, those firms will have to wait a bit longer as the SEC delayed approving the raft of filings this week. One reason for this is that SEC may be waiting to approve all the filings at once so that none of them gets first-mover advantage, a factor that could greatly influence the success of the funds.

Vivek Ramaswamy made a splash in the Republican primary debates earlier this month. This week, the firm he founded, anti-ESG ETF shop Strive Investments, launched a new ETF.

The Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF (FTWO) piggybacks on the name recognition of the acronym used to describe a group of majorly outperforming tech stocks: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google. This fund instead focuses on five themes Strive argues will outperform in the coming decades: fuel, agriculture, aerospace and defense, nuclear energy and gold.

