Odds & Ends: Times Change Fast in With Single-Stock ETFs

It was just seven weeks ago AXS Investments was ringing the Nasdaq bell to celebrate its single-stock exchange-traded funds, and only three weeks ago that GraniteShares announcing a plethora of new single-stock ETF filings. Yet Monday, the two firms announced a total of six single-stock ETFs are closing later this month.

The following ETFs will be closing on June 16, 2023:

AXS’s funds include two leveraged funds investing in Nike Inc., one long, one short, and two that invest in Pfizer Corp. Rounding out the list of AXS’ closures is a 1.5x leveraged fund that providers exposure to PayPay Holdings Inc.

AXS is also closing two other funds, both short funds, the AXS Short China Internet ETF (SWEB) and the AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (SOGU). The funds offer short positions on Chinese internet stocks and companies that went public through being acquired by a special purpose acquisition company, respectively.

Also on Monday, the UVA Dividend Value ETF (UVDV) also announced it was closing.

On Tuesday, the Subversive Metaverse ETF (PUNK) officially closed.

On Wednesday, the Residential REIT Income ETF (HAUS) changed its name to the Residential REIT ETF (HAUS).

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) changed its name to the American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and changed its index from the iSTOXX American Century USA Quality Growth Index to the American Century U.S. Quality Growth Index.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) changed its name to the American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF, and changed its index from the iSTOXX American Century USA Quality Growth Index to American Century U.S. Quality Growth Index.

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) announced it is changing its name to the Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (DIVY) on July 24.

On Thursday, the iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM) changed to an actively managed fund named the iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM). The Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF, raised its expense ratio from 0.70% to 0.76.

The Riverfront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) changed its name to the ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF.

AllianzIM announced the launch of two large cap stock buffer ETFs: the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) and the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW).

UBS AG announced it was redeeming all notes of the UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (FIEE) and the UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (FIHD). They will cease trading on June 15.

On Friday, the Northern Lights Fund Trust II announced it was closing three diversified, actively managed ETFs: the LifeGoal Home Down Payment Investment ETF (HOM), the LifeGoal Conservative Wealth Builder ETF (SAVN) and the LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH).

Also on Friday, the hedged S&P 500 ETF, the Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS), announced it is being acquired by Capitol Series Trust.

