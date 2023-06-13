Odey Asset Management forced to block withdrawals as investors scramble to reclaim money

Crispin Odey - REX

Odey Asset Management (OAM) has been forced to shut down one of its funds and block withdrawals from another after investors rushed to reclaim their money following an alleged sexual misconduct scandal.

The London hedge fund halted redemption requests from its Brook Developed Markets Fund following a surge in clients looking to pull their money from the fund.

In a letter to clients, the firm said it was forced to block withdrawals after redemption requests exceeded 10pc of the fund’s net asset value.

OAM also suspended its Swan fund, adding that it will begin the process of closing the vehicle and liquidating its portfolio.

It comes after Crispin Odey, the hedge fund’s eponymous founder, was forced out by the firm’s partners over the weekend after a slew of new misconduct allegations, which the prominent Brexiteer denies.

Regarding the Developed Markets Fund, the company said: “The board believes that applying the redemption gate is in the best interests of all shareholders and will facilitate the management of the redemption requests received.”

In a separate letter to investors dated June 12 about the Swan fund, the company said it was “in the best interests of shareholders that the [fund] be closed and its portfolio liquidated, with the proceeds of liquidation being returned to shareholders”.

The Brook Developed Markets fund, which is run by James Hanbury and Jamie Grimstone, had $569m (£452m) in assets at the end of May and was up 9.4pc between January and last Friday, according to the firm’s website. The decision to block withdrawals at this fund was first reported by Bloomberg.

Earlier this week, the company said it was considering options to put to the fund board regarding the Odey Swan Fund, which “may include an option to close the fund”.

OAM has been left scrambling to reassure clients and partners after the Financial Times last week published an investigation into Mr Odey’s treatment of women over a 25-year period that included multiple new allegations of sexual harassment or assault.

A law firm representing Mr Odey said he “strenuously disputed” the allegations.

The allegations involve 13 women who claim Mr Odey abused or harassed them, with eight of the 13 saying he sexually assaulted them.

Some of the firm’s key banks and brokers, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have decided to review or cut their ties with the group in recent days.

The report has also provoked the Financial Conduct Authority to widen an ongoing investigation into the asset manager.

On Saturday, OAM said Mr Odey will “no longer have any economic or personal involvement in the partnership”.

OAM was contacted for comment.

