Odey Asset Management to move Adrian Courtenay's fund to Green Ash Partners -letter to investors

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON (Reuters) -Odey Asset Management is in advanced talks to move its special situations fund managed by Adrian Courtenay to Green Ash Partners, said a letter to investors dated July 3.

Green Ash Partners is a boutique investment manager based in Switzerland and the UK with over $1 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

The discussions are subject to due diligence as well as board and regulatory approvals, the letter said.

"Similar discussions are ongoing in relation to other funds managed by OAM LLP and we will provide further updates about all funds in due course," the letter said.

OAM declined to comment.

The British hedge fund has grappled with redemptions since the Financial Times and Tortoise Media on June 8 jointly reported allegations by 13 women that Crispin Odey had sexually assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period. Odey has denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)