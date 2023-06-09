Odey’s Hedge Fund Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in FT

(Bloomberg) -- Odey Asset Management responded for the first time since a Financial Times investigation published allegations of sexual assault involving hedge fund manager Crispin Odey over several decades, saying it does “not recognise” the picture painted by the publication.

The firm is in discussions with service providers about continuing to work with the asset manager, Chief Executive Officer Peter Martin said in a letter to investors dated Thursday, after some of the world’s largest investment banks started distancing themselves from Odey. The firm has no concerns about the returns that have been generated for clients, he said.

A spokesman for the firm did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Read More: World’s Biggest Banks Pull Back From Odey After New Allegations

“OAM treats, now and in the past, all such allegations extremely seriously,” the firm said in the letter, adding that its lawyers are looking into the claims. “We are confident that our service providers will continue to work with us to ensure that the interests of investors are protected.”

