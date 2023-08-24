U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Odey Vacates Mayfair Headquarters as Hedge Fund Disintegrates

Nishant Kumar
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Odey Asset Management has vacated its long-time London headquarters as the investment firm enters final stages of a forced revamp in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations against founder Crispin Odey.

The firm has moved into a new space on North Row, a short walk from the 18 Upper Brook Street office in London’s Mayfair from where it ran its operations for years, according to a filing by the company Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the money manager declined to comment.

The move follows a collapse in assets, shuttering of three funds and multiple portfolio managers moving out of the firm since a Financial Times investigation in June into Crispin Odey’s alleged treatment of women over roughly 25 years. He has denied the allegations.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.