Odey Vacates Mayfair Headquarters as Hedge Fund Disintegrates
(Bloomberg) -- Odey Asset Management has vacated its long-time London headquarters as the investment firm enters final stages of a forced revamp in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations against founder Crispin Odey.
The firm has moved into a new space on North Row, a short walk from the 18 Upper Brook Street office in London’s Mayfair from where it ran its operations for years, according to a filing by the company Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the money manager declined to comment.
The move follows a collapse in assets, shuttering of three funds and multiple portfolio managers moving out of the firm since a Financial Times investigation in June into Crispin Odey’s alleged treatment of women over roughly 25 years. He has denied the allegations.
