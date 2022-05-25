Odgers Berndtson Welcomes New Principal to its National Academic Practice

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Odgers Berndtson is proud to announce the appointment of Andrea Patrick as a Principal, within the firm's Academic Practice.

Andrea brings two decades of experience within the postsecondary sector and, as a senior administrator in the Provost's office, a successful track record in supporting search and selection processes on behalf of the University of Alberta. As Principal, Andrea will partner with universities, colleges, research institutes, and independent schools across Canada to support them with their senior academic and administrative leadership needs.

"With the expected rise of student enrolment in Canada's universities and colleges over the next five years and recognizing the importance of higher education in our communities, Andrea's arrival adds further depth to our Academic Practice. Her skills and experience will be invaluable in addressing the leadership talent needs of this vital sector," said Carl Lovas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Odgers Berndtson Canada.

"Andrea's inside familiarity with the recruiting challenges faced by Canada's postsecondary institutions, combined with her collegial approach, strong client focus, and emphasis on diversity when hiring senior leaders, make her an excellent fit for our firm, both in Canada and across Odgers Berndtson's global network," added Brad Beveridge, President, Odgers Berndtson Canada.

Colleen Keenan, Partner and Co-Head of Odgers Berndtson's Academic Practice, commented, "We had the privilege of partnering with Andrea as a client at the University of Alberta for several years and are all thrilled to be working with her again as part of our team. Her experience in supporting leadership recruitment processes and strategies within a university will provide our clients with a unique, 'inside-out' perspective on recruitment practices that will lead to exceptional outcomes for our clients."

"Joining Odgers Berndtson aligns beautifully with my experience and aspirations. I firmly believe that postsecondary education is critical to the social, cultural, and economic wellbeing of our country. By placing and developing great leaders within the higher education community, we help contribute to Canada's collective health and prosperity. Joining this organization that understands how their leadership expertise enables ESG and DEI change, reinforces the importance of this work," said Andrea. "I am proud of being part of a firm committed to excellence and providing top-tier talent to Canada's universities and beyond."

