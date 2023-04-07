Odor Sensor Market size expected to reach USD 17.2 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 28 percent over the forecast period

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Odor Sensor Market is segmented by Sensor type, Instrument type, Application, and End User. Bottom Up approach was used to estimate the Odor Sensor Market size. Rising awareness of air pollution and its negative effects on health is expected to boost the market growth.

Pune, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Electronics market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Odor Sensors Market “. The Odor Sensor market size was valued at USD 1.8 Bn in 2022. The total Odor Sensors Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 17.2 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 1.8 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 17.2 Bn CAGR 28 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 266 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 135 Segment Covered Sensor type, Instrument type, Application, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Odor Sensor Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Odor Sensor Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of Odor Sensor Market penetration, Odor Sensor Market share, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand analysis of the market are undertaken at the local, regional and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Odor Sensor Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Odor Sensor Market report.

Odor Sensor Market is segmented based on Sensor type, Instrument type, Application, and End User to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Odor Sensor market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Odor Sensor market.

Odor Sensor Market Overview

Odor sensor detects and measures compounds in the air that creates smell known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Odor Sensors are used in various applications such as air quality monitoring, and Industrial process control . The adsorption of volatile compounds on the sensor surface causes a physical change of the sensor.

Negative effects of air pollution on health to drive the Odor Sensor Market growth

Increasing demand for smart homes, automation, food safety, and quality control is expected to drive the Odor Sensor Market growth. The sensor is responsible for the reception of stimulus initiated by odorants and transmission of signal referred to as the olfactory system. Technological advantages of odor sensors are that the odor detection is comprehensively analysed and results in the growth of Odor Sensor market share. Odor sensors detect odor with the help of biotechnology. The odor sensor is made up of biosensor and technical sensors.

High cost of odor sensors and technological limitations in the emerging countries is expected to hamper the Odor Sensor industry growth. Emerging healthcare applications & medical diagnosis, IoT for smart odor monitoring to reduce human involvement is expected to present a lucrative opportunity for the Odor Sensor Market growth.

Types of odor sensors are Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) sensors, electrochemical sensors, Biological sensors, Photoionization Detector (PID), and Infrared (IR) sensors.

Growing Industrialization in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the Odor sensor market growth

Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for power and energy with emission of pollutants and exhaust gases is expected to influence the Odor Sensor market growth in the region. Stringent government regulations in China, India, and Japan for the emission of air pollutants is expected to create opportunity for the odor sensor market competitors in the region. Investment by the key players in the market in terms of revenue and solutions by the government in the region is significantly contributing for the growth of market.

North America region is expected to hold a significant market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. In European region, Germany is expected to dominate the odor sensor market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period.

Odor Sensor Market Segmentation

By Sensor Type:

Biosensors

Chemical Sensors

Mass Spectrometry Sensors

Differential Optical Absorption Spectrometers

Others



Based on Sensor type, the Chemical sensor segment is expected to dominate the Odor sensor market growth over the forecast period

Chemical sensors are devices used for measurement that converts chemical or physical property of an analyte into measurable signal. These sensors are used in applications such as medical, automotive, nanotechnology, and home detection systems.

By Instrument Type:

One Element Odor Sensors

Multiodor Sensors

By Application:

Smell Visualization and Standardization

Food Quality Control

Medical Diagnosis

Air Control and Environmental Monitoring

Others



Based on Application, Medical Diagnosis segment is expected to dominate the Odor Sensor market over the forecast period

These sensors are used to diagnose and treat diseases in the medical domain. Fluorescent signal are send with drug concentration, which is detected through the skin.

By End-User:

Military and Defense

Agriculture

Healthcare

Entertainment

Renewal Energy Generation and Waste Management

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Odor Sensor Key Players Include:

Envirosuite

Figaro

Panasonic

Honeywell

Aryballe

New Cosmos Electric Co. Ltd.

Drager

Aeroqual

Comon Invent B.V.

Membrapor

Electronic Sensor Technology

Durr Systems

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

