Odour Control System Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Odour Control Systems Market Size Was Valued At USD 1.19 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 4.7% From 2022 To 2030. The term "odour control systems" refers to agents used to regulate or neutralise odours released by industrial waste. Chemical scrubbers, biological trickling filters, and carbon adsorbers are used to treat offensive physical, biological, and chemical odours caused by the microbial decomposition of organic substances.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Odour Control System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Typically, they are installed in facilities close to residential and commercial areas to reduce exposure to hazardous gases, vapours, and odours. Consequently, these systems are utilised in a vast array of industries, such as chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, energy and power, oil refineries, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage.

Recent Developments:

In June 2020, CECI Environmental Corp., a leading global air quality and fluid handling technology company, completed the acquisition of Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited (EIS). The acquisition will expand the company's odour control product portfolio.

In May 2019, Catalytic Products International (CPI) installed an 8,000 SCFM regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) at a bakery in the western United States to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Segmentation Analysis:

Over the next five years, the market for biological odour control systems is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5%. The segment of the odour control system market is expected to grow over the next few years due to the low cost of installation and maintenance. Biological odour control is a method of treating wastewater with living organisms to get rid of contaminants and bad smells. Depending on the type of biological oxidation used to get rid of smells, these systems are also called bio-scrubbers or biofilters.

Story continues

It is expected that the chemical and petrochemical end-use segment will have a CAGR of over 7.5%. The chemical and petrochemical industry is used to make cleaners, pesticides, cosmetics, dyes, and fertilisers. So, the waste from making the aforementioned products contains a number of potentially dangerous aromatic compounds. So, odour control systems are used in the chemical and petrochemical industries to get rid of the bad smells they make.

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, 41.8% of the market's income came from Asia Pacific. This is because more people want electricity and energy and more people are starting to work in factories. Also, there is a huge need for odour control systems in the area because there are more toxic pollutants and exhaust emissions. In countries like India and Japan, strict government rules about how much toxic air pollutants can be released into the air also help the market grow.

From 2020 to 2027, the CAGR for Europe is expected to be over 5%, which is a very high rate of growth. The energy and power industries and the chemical industries are two of the biggest end-use industries that pollute the air. Burning fossil fuels to make electricity, in factories, with solvents, and to get rid of trash are just some of the ways that smells are made. So, many industries are putting in place odour control systems in order to meet government standards for gas pollution in the environment.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/61121/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.7% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.19 Billion By Type Physical Odour Control, Biological Odour Control, Chemical Odour Control By Applications Waste Treatment Facilities, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Chemical & Petrochemical, Others By Companies Babcock & Wilcox, CECO, ERG, Anguil Environmental Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies, Scotmas, Ecolab, Tholander Ablufttechnik, And Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

The Odor Control Systems market is mostly driven by a number of industry factors and a few solid points that back up innovations in the industry. Some of the things that are driving the odour control systems market are rapid industrialization, the enforcement of new environmental laws, and the presence of major market players.

The difference between the BPS values seen in the odour control systems market in the first half of 2022 - the outlook for the first half of 2022 is expected to show a decline of 19 units - is due to the fact that the market is still growing. But the market expects a 21bps drop from 1H2021 to 1H2022. The market will continue to be driven by rising use in industries like wastewater treatment, food and beverage, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Over the next few years, the market is expected to grow because of the growing need for potable water and the growing number of wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities. Also, the fast spread of automation in the industrial sector is driving up the demand for high-tech products that are also affordable.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Babcock & Wilcox, CECO, ERG, Anguil Environmental Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies, Scotmas, Ecolab, Tholander Ablufttechnik, And Others.

Odour Control System Market by Types:

Physical Odour Control

Biological Odour Control

Chemical Odour Control

Odour Control System Market by Applications:

Waste Treatment Facilities

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Aviation Actuator System Market - The Global Aviation Actuator System Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 2.02 Billion In 2018 To USD 3.06 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 5.24% From 2022 To 2030. Emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to create new growth opportunities for prominent players operating in the market. For instance, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. in September 2019, the Chinese market is expected to witness strong demand for commercial aircraft over the next 20 years.

Electronic Access Control System (EACS) Market - The Global Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Was Estimated At USD 9.9 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach A Revised USD 22.4 Billion By 2029, Growing At A CAGR Of 12.4% During The Analysis Period 2022-2030. North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising terrorist threats and security concerns, which are the major factors driving the growth of the EACS industry in the region.

Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market - The Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market size surpassed USD 5 Billion in 2022 and is poised to register 20.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. North America dominates the industrial control system (ICS) security market due to the prevalence of improved infrastructure and the adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) Market - The Global Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.5% From 2022 To 2030. North America dominated the global flight information display system market in terms of the revenue share of over 35.0%. This growth can be attributed to the presence of many airlines and airports using FIDS, high adoption rates, and increasing demand for technologically advanced products.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



