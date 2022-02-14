U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.09
    -7.55 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,523.73
    -214.33 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,913.42
    +122.26 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,031.57
    +1.42 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.89
    +0.79 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.80
    +23.70 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.46 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0100
    +0.0550 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6300
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,752.18
    +427.88 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.33
    +20.12 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.38
    -143.64 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Odourless Cannabis™ changes representative technology to PureScent™

·2 min read

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. (CannabCo), a Canadian company located in Brampton, Ontario, is pleased to announce a change in the representative technology name from its former Purecann to PureScent™.

PureScent&#x002122; the technology behind Odourless Cannabis&#x002122; (CNW Group/CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp.)
PureScent™ the technology behind Odourless Cannabis™ (CNW Group/CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp.)

The company has been overwhelmed with requests for implementation of the technology to produce specific odourless products in multiple industries. "The name change is more representative of the scope of the technology" said CannabCo's CEO Mark Pellicane. "Recently the technology has been successfully applied to the tobacco and hemp industries successfully producing representative odourless products unrelated to the cannabis industry". While the company is primarily focused on the release of Odourless Cannabis™ in medical and recreational cannabis markets, the PureScent™ technology has wider implications to the multibillion dollar tobacco and hemp industries.

Recently the company announced a cannabis strain rated at an unprecedented 41% cannabinoid content grown by CannabCo's technology partner using the PureScent™ technology.

The company intends to continue to develop innovative and first to market products, with its undisclosed technology and grow partner. CannabCo maintains full ownership and rights to PureScent™ and the Odourless Cannabis™ technology.

CannabCo intends to release additional information on PureScent™ in the coming weeks.

About CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp.

CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. is a Canadian based agro-tech company with operations in Brampton, Ontario. The company has received its "Confirmation of Readiness" from Health Canada to become a licensed producer and is currently building out its pilot facility in the Brampton Area. The company currently has two primary technologies, PureScent™ for the growing of Odourless Cannabis™, and PHOENIX, an enhanced cultivation system featuring a hydroponic grow technology with high productivity and significantly lower cost per gram than traditional grows.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although CannabCo believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release. Comments and claims related to PHOENIX and PURESCENT™ are based solely on that observed and the opinions of management as well as third party verifications provided to CannabCo from industry experts.

SOURCE CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c7573.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • Market Check: Oil steadies amid Russian-Ukraine tensions, Travel stocks increasing, Vaccine makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports on a mixed market today amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Down 30% From Its High, Is Nvidia a Buy?

    Shares of high-performance chip specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are currently down by around 30% from the all-time high of $346.47 they hit in November. Further, at its elevated valuation, Nvidia is also exposed to significant headline risk.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy During the Market Correction

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is off roughly 12% from its highs in November and is in correction territory. Long-time investors in the market know that a correction offers an opportunity to buy quality stocks at bargain prices. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen a sharper correction this year, thanks to their steep rise in the last couple of years.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Do Institutions Own FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Weber Stock Sinks. Grill Maker Saw ‘Acute Supply-Chain Challenges.’

    The U.S. grill maker posts a fiscal first-quarter loss wider than analysts’ estimates and lowers its guidance for fiscal 2022.

  • 10 New Stock Picks of Billionaire Rob Citrone

    In this article, we discuss 10 new stock stock picks of billionaire Rob Citrone. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stock Picks of Billionaire Rob Citrone. Rob Citrone is an American hedge fund manager who in 1999 co-founded Discovery Capital Management, a hedge fund that […]

  • George Soros Buys a Big Rivian Stake

    George Soros’ family investment office, Soros Fund Management, revealed a new stake in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive When a notable investor buys into a company it can boost a stock. This filing is, essentially, a confirmation that Soros bought in on the deal.