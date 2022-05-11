Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Welcomes Justin Adams as Chief Operating Officer

Image

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading national behavioral health treatment network, is pleased to announce that Justin Adams, MBA, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective May 16, 2022. Adams joins Odyssey from Acadia Healthcare, where he served as Division President, overseeing 14 specialty treatment facilities and 18 outpatient clinics in nine states. Previously, Adams served in various executive-level leadership roles at Acadia Healthcare and Universal Health Services.

"We are excited to add Justin to the Odyssey leadership team as our Chief Operating Officer," said Richard Clark, CEO at Odyssey. "Justin has extensive multi-site experience and a successful track record in specialty behavioral healthcare operations. I am confident that Justin will drive Odyssey's mission forward as we scale our highly diverse behavioral health platform in existing and new markets nationwide. I have a history of working with Justin and know his capabilities in the behavioral industry and look forward to partnering with him again at Odyssey."

With over 15 years of comprehensive, multisite healthcare operations experience, Adams has overseen facilities providing treatment for mental health, eating disorders, substance use disorders, and other co-occurring conditions throughout the care continuum. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer at Odyssey, he will focus on driving high-quality care at Odyssey's treatment facilities while accelerating growth within our three distinct and integrated treatment networks.

"I am excited to join the Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare team and contribute to the organization's mission," said Justin Adams. "Odyssey has a high-growth strategic plan to expand inpatient, residential, and outpatient services nationwide, to meet the increasing need for intensive behavioral healthcare. Since its founding in 2015, Odyssey has developed a very strong reputation for providing quality care in the behavioral health industry, and I look forward to advancing their specialty care services in additional communities."

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and other addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

