Odyssey Group International Completes Design Phase and Moves Into Prototype Phase for Its Save A Life Choking Rescue Device
Targets FDA Submission
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to announce that its collaboration with Tanaka Kapec Design Group (TKDG) has led to the completion of the design development phase for its Save A Life choking rescue device. Odyssey's patented Save A Life choking rescue device is now entering the prototyping phase of its development plan.
The prototypes will be utilized by TKDG, Odyssey and expert medical practitioners for testing and improving functional outcomes for rapid treatment of choking emergencies. During the design development phase, TKDG/Odyssey optimized the device's aperture diameter and aperture shape resulting in improved ergonomics, increased power with high efficiency and ease of use.
Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "We are excited to enter our next development phase for our choking rescue device, Save A Life. Our design and development partner Tanaka Kapec Design Group has been instrumental with their excellent and timely work. We are moving towards our goal of a regulatory submission to the FDA."
About Tanaka Kapec Design Group
Simple solutions to strategic product development challenges. Breakthrough innovation in industrial design. A reputation for delivering industrial product design excellence. With over 40 years of extensive experience, we understand the medical industry. Our designers have logged hundreds of hours studying clinical practice and procedures in the OR, surgical suites, central supply, labs, diagnostics, and treatment centers. We understand the realities surrounding medical product development. We understand the impact of good ergonomic design imparted in surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, drug delivery systems, and packaging. TKDG aligns a human-centered, three-dimensional development process that delivers outstanding outcomes, affecting how medical products engage the physician and convey intelligent design.
For additional information, please visit: http://www.wedesigntosimplify.com
About Odyssey Group International, Inc.
Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.
For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com
Forward-Looking Statements
