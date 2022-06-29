U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,967.00
    +34.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,658.25
    -16.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.51
    +1.75 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.00
    +11.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1530
    -0.0530 (-1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    28.84
    +1.89 (+7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5190
    +0.3910 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,016.62
    -960.91 (-4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.77
    -18.29 (-4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.56
    -9.85 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Odyssey Health, Inc. Completes Safety Evaluation of Cohort II for Concussion Drug

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Odyssey Health, Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ODYY
Odyssey Health, Inc
Odyssey Health, Inc

Las Vegas, NV, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced positive safety findings from Cohort II of their Phase I clinical trial. Odyssey’s trial involves administering PRV-002, the Company’s novel drug to treat concussion, to healthy human subjects. Data from Cohort II indicates that the drug was safe and well-tolerated.

The trial is being conducted at Nucleus Network, a leading clinical research organization. Cohort II was unblinded and evaluated by the Safety Review Committee. Cohort II included six healthy human volunteers who received one dose of PRV-002 or placebo followed by evaluations for abnormal responses. No severe adverse events were noted, as PRV-002 was well-tolerated. Vital signs, EKG readings, sleep patterns and breathing function were all normal.  Blood labs showed no alterations associated with the PRV-002 treatment. Pharmacokinetic analysis was done by comparing these results to the animal findings of max concentration (NOEL) prior to toxicity to determine the highest concentration (Cmax) of PRV-002 and the time course (AUC) of PRV-002 concentrations in the blood to ensure that elevating the dose would be safe.

“After reviewing the data from Cohort II, I have strong confidence that PRV-002 will continue to show safety for this Phase I clinical trial as an option for the treatment of concussion. No abnormalities were seen, and we have unanimously approved the next cohort where the treatment dose will be doubled.,” commented Dallas Hack, MD, member of the Safety Review Committee.

Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey Health, commented, “PRV-002 continues to be well-tolerated as we increase the intranasal dose levels. We look forward to completing Phase I Clinical Trials and moving into a Phase II/III to determine the efficacy of PRV-002 for concussed patients. I believe that intranasal brain-targeting will be the key to its success. We are currently in discussions with military training sites for our Phase II/III clinical trials.”

The Phase I clinical trial is ongoing and consists of 40 healthy subjects. The trial has a single ascending dose and a multi ascending dose component to it. Odyssey will report additional results as they become available. Odyssey is currently scheduling a meeting with the FDA to present the findings from this Phase I trial.

Concussions represent an ‘unmet’ medical need and affect millions worldwide. The global market for concussion treatment was valued at $6.9 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $8.9 billion by 2027, according to Grandview Research. Common settings for concussion include contact sports, military training and operations, motor vehicle accidents, and elderly assisted-living facilities due to falls.

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)
Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: ODYY) is a medical company with a focus in the area of life-saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity.

We encourage our shareholders to visit: https://odysseygi.com/ or Twitter: @OdysseyGroupIn1.

About PRV-002
PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

About Nucleus Network

Nucleus Network is the only multi-site Phase 1 clinical trials provider located in Australia and the USA. Nucleus Network provides high-quality, first-in-human and early-phase trials for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across the USA, Europe and Asia. Located within cutting-edge health precincts, their cost-effective, accelerated clinical development solutions are supported by advanced technology, clinical excellence, and research expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to continue to raise needed funds, successfully complete the Phase I trial, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Contact:
info@odysseygi.com
Local: 702-780-6559 
Toll-free: 844-368-9663
Fax: 725-888-4715


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Contraceptive Stocks That Could Benefit From Roe v. Wade Reversal

    Recent events, particularly the reversal of the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed women’s right to have an abortion, have put women’s health matters squarely in the spotlight. It also opens up an opportunity for biomed firms involved in the fields of reproductive health and contraception. So today we’ll look at two stocks closely tied to the contraceptive business – to the research and marketing of new methods. But that's not all, according to TipRanks database, these are stocks

  • FDA Advisers Recommend Updating Covid-19 Boosters for Omicron Component

    The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines advisers voted in favor of updating Covid-19 booster shots to protect specifically against the Omicron variant.

  • Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax: FDA Experts Vote 19-2 To Include Omicron Shot In Covid Boosters

    A split FDA panel voted Tuesday to recommend including an omicron component in updated Covid boosters this fall.

  • BioLineRx Enters Co-Development Agreement with GenFleet to Further Develop Motixafortide in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC), Advised by MSQ Ventures

    M.S.Q. Ventures ("MSQ") is pleased to announce that its client, BioLineRx Ltd. ("BioLineRx") (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), has successfully entered into a co-development agreement with GenFleet Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology focused biopharmaceutical company based in Shanghai, China, for the development of Motixafortide in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma ("PDAC").

  • Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) are soaring this morning following a positive mid-stage data readout for its lupus nephritis candidate zetomipzomib. This potentially deadly autoimmune disorder is characterized by swelling of the kidneys in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. What appears to be driving this massive uptick in Kezar's shares today is the drug's 65% overall renal response among patients who reached the end of treatment.

  • U.S. FDA classifies recall of GE's ventilator batteries as most serious

    The CARESCAPE R860 ventilator's backup batteries, including replacement backup batteries, were recalled as they were running out earlier-than-expected, which could cause the device to shut down preventing the patient from receiving breathing support, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The CARESCAPE R860 ventilators use the main power via a wall plug to operate and the device's backup battery is meant to keep it running in situations such as patient transport. GE Healthcare, the medical device making arm of General Electric, had initiated the recall of 4,222 of its ventilator batteries distributed between April 2, 2019, and April 18, 2022.

  • This Analyst Says Arbutus' EASL Presentations Outline Path For A Functional Cure For Chronic Hepatitis B

    JMP Securities reiterates its Market Outperform rating but reduces the price target to $9 from $10 on Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) after data presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress. The analysts said that AB-729 produces consistent s-antigen reductions across e-antigen positive and negative chronic hepatitis B patients, and e-antigen reductions were also observed for all patients. JMP views that the results should support the pot

  • U.S. Expands Plan for Monkeypox Vaccines in Effort to Curb Outbreak

    The CDC is now recommending vaccines for people with presumed exposure to the viral illness and not just confirmed exposure.

  • FDA Advisers Recommend Modifying Covid-19 Boosters to Target Omicron

    The FDA will need to make a final decision soon on the composition of the shots if they are to be ready for a vaccination drive planned to start in October.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As FDA Considers Its Omicron-Specific Shot?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA considers its omicron shot narrowly after authorizing its Covid vaccine for babies? Is PFE stock a buy?

  • FDA advisers say the U.S. needs updated COVID-19 boosters to fight omicron

    A new COVID-19 booster strategy should focus on developing new shots that better protect against omicron and its subvariants.

  • Virus Expert Warns These Boosted People Will Be "Under-Protected" Soon

    The COVID pandemic has been up and down these past six months, making it hard to know exactly where we're headed. In April, top COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, declared that the U.S. was "out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase," but for the past few weeks, the virus has been on the rise—pushing up COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Now this week, things have switched up once again. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID infe

  • From Axcella To Tonix, Here Are The Penny Stocks Of Companies Working On Long Covid

    A handful of small companies are working on long Covid treatments — sorely needed tools as the number of those afflicted grows.

  • U.S. Supply of Effective Covid Antibody Drug Dwindling

    The last doses of the drug, one of a few found to reduce the risk of severe disease even after Omicron, will be used up in late August unless Congress approves more pandemic funding, administration officials say.

  • P&G, Target to Cover Employee Travel for Abortions

    Big employers in Midwest states joined tech giants and big banks in adding the benefit after the Supreme Court decision.

  • GSK Shares Encouraging Data From Chronic Hepatitis B Candidate

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) announced promising interim results from the B-Clear phase 2b trial of bepirovirsen in people with chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The data showed that bepirovirsen reduced hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA after 24 weeks of treatment. In the group of 227 patients on standard therapy, 24 weeks of treatment with bepirovirsen resulted in 28% of patients with sharp reductions in two key biomarkers of CHB. Meanwhile, in the cohort of 230 patien

  • Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs

    More than 90% of adults have been infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Among 280 patients with SARS-CoV-2 infections, including 208 with long COVID, researchers found that at four months after diagnosis, fatigue and problems with thinking and reasoning were more common in study participants with immune cells in their blood showing signs of recent EBV reactivation.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is On Fire Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a newly minted commercial-stage biopharma, is set for a strong session today. Ahead of the opening bell this morning, Axsome released an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that it has received the proposed labeling from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the experimental major depressive disorder drug known as AXS-05. The FDA reportedly sent Axsome this long-awaited regulatory update last Friday.

  • Malta Abortion Ban: Denied Abortion On Vacation, American Woman Gets Life-Saving Flight To Spain

    An American woman vacationing in Malta was denied a life-saving abortion while miscarrying.

  • Canadian man explains why he is planning on assisted suicide at 20 years old

    Last month, Eric Coulam held a farewell barbecue that was attended by 600 people