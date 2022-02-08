Odyssey Logistics Automates Customer Tracking Emails with RPA Labs

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation selected RPA Labs to automate customer emails that request shipment tracking details. Receiving thousands of customer tracking inquiries every month required time-consuming, manual work from customer service teams. Odyssey sought to identify a solution that would alleviate these high-touch tasks while still providing best in class customer experiences.

Now more than ever, the world's leading companies rely on Odyssey to strategically manage their logistics operations, and benefit from expert tailored solutions across multiple transportation modes. These organizations are adapting to the changing logistics landscape and this partnership empowers Odyssey to provide more detail to them, at a speed that keeps their supply chains moving.

"We previously evaluated solutions embedding RPA into our customer experience layers, but weren't able to find a good fit," said Robert Boyle, Vice President of North America's business unit. "This was mostly due to the other software solutions not being centered around the logistics operating environment." After hearing about RPA Labs and their focus on building solutions specific for the logistics and supply chain industry, he decided to reach out.

According to Statista , the RPA (robotic process automation) industry is expected to be worth more than $13 billion dollars by the year 2030. With the rising popularity of applying automation to optimize business operations, there will continue to be a surge in companies bringing solutions to the table.

"We've seen this a lot with our customers and throughout the logistics industry - A need for automation is identified, but finding the right provider can prove to be difficult," said Glenn Liao, VP of Sales for RPA Labs. "What sets us apart from other providers is that we know logistics. Our entire operations team came from logistics backgrounds, have lived through the pain points, and built solutions specifically to solve them."

RPA Labs' email automation solution, RPA Engage , is built with a proprietary combination of RPA, AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), NLP (natural language processing), and a built-in language library of logistics terminology that is able to answer any logistics inquiry in seconds. This simple solution integrates seamlessly with email and any TMS/ERP system and can be implemented in just weeks. The moment an email is received, RPA Engage analyzes the content, triggers the corresponding workflow, and migrates data from the system to send a response back to the customer. The entire process is completed without human intervention.

"Automating tracking requests is really just the tip of the iceberg for Odyssey," said Boyle. "We're excited to start looking at how we can automate other customer inquiries like quote requests, AP inquires, shipment planning status, and more with RPA Labs."

About Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey)

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey) is a global logistics solutions provider with a freight network exceeding $3B globally. Odyssey improves its customers' supply chain performance through a proprietary, predictive global technology platform, an international network of logistics engineering experts and specialized processes that drive quality, safety and sustainability. Its Door-To-Done® approach to complex global logistics helps ensure products are delivered through a safe, secure and environmentally responsible system. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company and a leader in Jones Act transportation, Odyssey offers a broad portfolio of services including intermodal, over-the-road trucking, warehousing, global forwarding, managed services and consulting. Serving multifaceted, intricate logistics needs, Odyssey operates in high-barrier-to-entry markets with specialized transportation services that include bulk truck, ISO Tank, railcar and tanker, as well as food-grade product lines. Odyssey also prioritizes giving back to the community by supporting various organizations, including Project Outreach and Junior Achievement ®. For more information on Odyssey, visit www.odysseylogistics.com .

About RPA Labs

RPA Labs provides a full-service solution in robotic process automation for companies in logistics/supply chain that are buried in emails, documents, and inefficient processes. Their software bots help companies scale without more people by eliminating manual, repetitive tasks, so they can offer a better experience to their customers and workforce. For more information or to request a demo, email automate@rpalabs.com or visit www.rpalabs.com .

