Odyssey Trust Company named 8th Top Growing Company in Canada by The Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business

Odyssey Trust Company
·3 min read
Odyssey Trust Company
Odyssey Trust Company

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company is thrilled to announce it placed 8th on the Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Odyssey Trust Company earned its spot with three-year growth of 2916%.

Odyssey Trust Company is a leading Transfer Agent and Trust Company that makes things simple, fast, and easy for its clients and stakeholders. There have historically been many pain points in the transfer agent industry, and Odyssey has now built a reputation by doing things differently.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies by The Globe and Mail. Odyssey was built on the belief that we could “do things differently” in the transfer agent and trust services space," says Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey Trust Company. "This recognition of Odyssey’s growth is really a recognition of the hard work of our entire team to deliver a service that Canadian public companies value and appreciate.”

"Our ability to grow has been singularly driven by the capital markets partners who supported and believed in us from day one – from lawyers, clients, CFOs, general counsel, corporate services firms, and many more, their confidence in us is a real point of pride to all of us at Odyssey, and we look forward to continuing to grow alongside our clients in the future."

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Odyssey Trust Company

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) and Minneapolis, MN (Odyssey Transfer US Inc.).

Odyssey is an industry innovator, providing a personalized and paperless experience to clients. To learn more visit https://www.odysseytrust.com

Contact

Jenna Kaye, CEO | E: jkaye@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-403-660-0192

Stephanie Ball, Director, Communications| E: sball@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-403-390-1119


