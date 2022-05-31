U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

OECM Recognizes TOPdesk Canada As A Platinum Supplier Partner

·3 min read

TOPdesk Canada supports 10% of all educational entities in Canada and works with more than 25% of all school boards in Ontario -- more than 1,000 schools in the province.

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk Canada, a leading global provider of IT service management (ITSM) solutions, announces that OECM, a not-for-profit sourcing partner for Ontario's education, public and nonprofit sectors, recognizes it as a platinum supplier partner under its IT Software Platform and Related Services as part of its Supplier Recognition Program (SRP).

OECM's 2021 Supplier Recognition Program recognizes the achievements of top-performing supplier partners. TOPdesk Canada earned the OECM designation because of its dedication to quality support and its exacting approach to delivering quality products and services to OECM customers.

OECM is a trusted not-for-profit collaborative sourcing partner for the education and other sectors. It contracts with innovative, reputable suppliers to offer a comprehensive choice of quality products and services and generate significant customer savings.

TOPdesk Canada received the platinum supplier partner designation from OECM because of its "hard work and dedication" to serving schools with the highest level of dedication and service, the organization noted.

"OECM celebrates and congratulates TOPdesk Canada for its remarkable performance and designation as a platinum supplier partner under the IT Software Platform and Related Services category on our 2021 Supplier Recognition Program," OECM said in a statement. "Well done on this momentous achievement, and we thank you for your commitment to OECM's customers."

TOPdesk's solutions are purpose-built to serve the education sector. Globally, the organization is a leading provider of IT service management solutions for education, helping thousands of educational entities, and is one of the most popular IT service management solutions in the sector.

Throughout Canada, TOPdesk continues to expand its footprint in education, having doubled the number of schools served from 2021 to 2022. TOPdesk Canada now supports about 10% of all the educational entities in the country. In Ontario, it works with more than 25% of all school boards, collectively responsible for leading more than 1,000 schools in the province. Every school board in the province that has ever selected TOPdesk as a vendor partner maintains a close and positive partnership with the organization.

"The OECM's selection of TOPdesk as a platinum supplier partner is significant and proves that TOPdesk's focus on helping Canada's schools run more efficiently and smoothly is paying off," said Robert van der Gulik, managing director of TOPdesk Canada.

"We're thrilled by this award, and we look forward to working even harder to ensure that the OECM's members continue receiving the best service, the highest level of support and that we can always meet the service management needs of schools in Ontario and across Canada," van der Gulik added.

TOPdesk is a global provider of IT service management solutions used extensively in education and other sectors, including facilities management, government services, manufacturing, banking, financial services, and many others worldwide. TOPdesk provides world-class service and continuously improves its user experience for customers and clients of customers.

To learn more about TOPdesk, visit https://www.topdesk.com/en/.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.6 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also received a consecutive Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

PRESS CONTACT

Scott E. Rupp
941-448-7566
https://millerrupp.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oecm-recognizes-topdesk-canada-as-a-platinum-supplier-partner-301556773.html

SOURCE millerrupp for TOPdesk

