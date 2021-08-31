OEF Symposium - an Online Discussion for Veterans of the War in Afghanistan

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Wisconsin will hold an online webinar Wednesday, September 8th from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM using ZOOM for Veterans of OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM . The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan has caused a profound pressure on Veterans that served there and made great sacrifices safeguarding the Afghans from the tyranny of the Taliban. Wisconsin VFW Commander, Cory Geisler will host the discussion accompanied by special guests and Veterans that served in Afghanistan, Jason Church and Travis West. The symposium will also provide referral support for those Veterans struggling.

This exchange is intended to provide a forum for discussing shared experiences and offering a healing path to OEF Veterans adjusting to the stress exacerbated by the withdrawal. Geisler said, "The difficulty of the current events in this world has become unbearable to some of our Veterans that have served, fought and sacrificed, to see the progress halted. Wisconsin VFW is reaching out to our OEF Veterans and letting them know that we care. We are with you. We are here for you. We ARE you."

September 8, 2021 Symposium timeline:

12:45 – ZOOM Meeting will begin to allow participants in.

1:00 pm - Event Begins: VFW State Commander Cory Geisler will provide opening comments and introduce special guests.

Referral support presentation.

Open mic discussion participants.

Closing comments, Cory Geisler.

2:30 pm – Conclusion.

Vet Center of Madison will attend and be available online to offer services for Veterans and their families. Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services to Veterans and military.

Wisconsin VFW is a nonprofit Veterans Service Organization with 26,000 members, 8,500 Auxiliary in 249 Posts throughout Wisconsin.

Contact: Adjutant David Green

608-221-5276

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oef-symposium--an-online-discussion-for-veterans-of-the-war-in-afghanistan-301365908.html

SOURCE Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Wisconsin