U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.75
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,316.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.75
    -18.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.50
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.35
    -0.86 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.27 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    -0.1550 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,866.30
    +177.88 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.75
    +17.89 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.52
    -43.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

OEF Symposium - an Online Discussion for Veterans of the War in Afghanistan

·2 min read

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Wisconsin will hold an online webinar Wednesday, September 8th from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM using ZOOM for Veterans of OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM. The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan has caused a profound pressure on Veterans that served there and made great sacrifices safeguarding the Afghans from the tyranny of the Taliban. Wisconsin VFW Commander, Cory Geisler will host the discussion accompanied by special guests and Veterans that served in Afghanistan, Jason Church and Travis West. The symposium will also provide referral support for those Veterans struggling.

This exchange is intended to provide a forum for discussing shared experiences and offering a healing path to OEF Veterans adjusting to the stress exacerbated by the withdrawal. Geisler said, "The difficulty of the current events in this world has become unbearable to some of our Veterans that have served, fought and sacrificed, to see the progress halted. Wisconsin VFW is reaching out to our OEF Veterans and letting them know that we care. We are with you. We are here for you. We ARE you."

September 8, 2021 Symposium timeline:

  • 12:45 – ZOOM Meeting will begin to allow participants in.

  • 1:00 pm - Event Begins: VFW State Commander Cory Geisler will provide opening comments and introduce special guests.

  • Referral support presentation.

  • Open mic discussion participants.

  • Closing comments, Cory Geisler.

  • 2:30 pm – Conclusion.

Vet Center of Madison will attend and be available online to offer services for Veterans and their families. Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services to Veterans and military.

Wisconsin VFW is a nonprofit Veterans Service Organization with 26,000 members, 8,500 Auxiliary in 249 Posts throughout Wisconsin.

Contact: Adjutant David Green
608-221-5276

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oef-symposium--an-online-discussion-for-veterans-of-the-war-in-afghanistan-301365908.html

SOURCE Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Wisconsin

Recommended Stories

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • As Bitcoin Law Kicks Off In Less Than A Week, Anti-Bitcoin Protests Break Out In El Salvador

    Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of El Salvador to raise their voices against President Nayib Bukele's decision to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender. What Happened: On Sept 7, Bukele will introduce the much-debated Bitcoin Law in the country. According to the text of this Law, all economic agents must accept Bitcoin along with the dollar as a means of payment. Bukele says that the Bitcoin Law will benefit the people and save close to $400 million in remittance commissions. In add

  • U.S. Treasury says China private equity's Magnachip purchase poses security risks

    The U.S. Treasury Department said the acquisition of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp by a Chinese private equity firm posed "risks to national security", in another hurdle for Chinese companies trying to invest abroad in critical tech industries. In March, Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital agreed to acquire system chip manufacturer Magnachip in a deal valued at $1.4 billion. Since then, regulatory authorities in countries including the United States and South Korea have been reviewing the deal.

  • The Fed will surely wimp out and let stagflation take root in the economy, Roubini warns

    Loose money in combination with supply shocks will lead to persistent inflation and sluggish growth.

  • Biden has canceled almost $10B in student loan debt so far. Who got relief?

    And more relief could be on the way.

  • White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.

  • Euro-Area Inflation Jumps to Decade-High 3% in Test for ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation jumped to the highest in a decade in August, testing policy makers’ insistence that a post-crisis spike in cost pressures should prove temporary. Consumer prices rose 3%, exceeding the predictions of all 37 economists in a Bloomberg survey. A measure of core inflation that strips out volatile items such as energy and food reached 1.6%, the highest since 2012. The data will heighten the European Central Bank’s communication challenge as a global supply squeeze a

  • Pen Farthing cried for staff he left behind after fleeing Afghanistan with 150 animals

    Speaking from Oslo, the former Royal Marine recalled his emotions as his privately-chartered plane took off from Kabul on Saturday evening.

  • China culture crackdown a sign of 'profound' political change - commentary

    China's crackdown on celebrity culture and its moves to rein in giant internet firms are a sign of "profound" political changes under way in the country, a prominent blogger said in a post widely circulated across state media. The Chinese government has recently taken action against what it has described as "chaotic" online fan club culture, and has also punished celebrities for tax evasion and other offences. "This is a transformation from the capital at the centre to people at the centre," nationalist author Li Guangman wrote in an essay originally posted on his official Wechat channel.

  • Republicans call for Biden to resign or be impeached as US withdraws from Afghanistan one day before deadline

    The US pulled out of Afghanistan almost a day ahead of the finalised deadline of 31 August

  • Animals rights group says US handed ‘death sentence’ to working dogs left behind by troops in Afghanistan

    ‘The dogs have been left behind to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies,’ the group says

  • American citizen trapped in Afghanistan to Chris Cuomo: 'How will they help me now?'

    Despite being in constant contact with the State Department, the interpreter didn’t even know the last American military flight was departing.

  • German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to a fresh 13-year high in August, data showed on Monday, underlining growing price pressures as Europe's largest economy recovers from the pandemic and companies struggle with supply shortages. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 3.4% compared with 3.1% in July, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The August reading was in line with a Reuters poll and marked the highest since July 2008, when the harmonised inflation rate also hit 3.4%.

  • The US supreme court is deciding more and more cases in a secretive ‘shadow docket’

    These emergency rulings – short, unsigned and issued without hearing oral arguments – undermine the public’s faith in the integrity of the court ‘It seems like the majority-conservative court has transformed a rarely used tool into a way to achieve its preferred outcomes without having to justify its decisions to the public.’ Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Last week, it was Remain in Mexico. On Tuesday, the supreme court issued an order requiring the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump-e

  • Trump Rants About Media Spending 'All Night' On Ida Instead Of His 'Great' Taliban Deal

    "The level of stupidity — and we had a great deal," Trump boasted in his usual mangled syntax.

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology

    China's biggest air show will put its homegrown civil and military aviation technology on display next month, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though the closely watched C919 narrowbody jet is not among the listed aerial exhibitions. The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai was postponed from its original date of last November because of the pandemic. With few foreign attendees expected in person due to strict quarantine rules, the show will include a virtual component and local military and aerospace firms have ramped up their presence significantly, Zhuhai Mayor Huang Zhihao told reporters.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Suddenly Remembers At Least One Other Call With Trump On Jan. 6: Report

    "I know it was more than once. I just don’t recall the times," the Ohio congressman told Politico.

  • Giuliani’s PR Guru Resigns as Legal Walls Close In

    JIm Watson/GettyAs Rudy Giuliani navigates an increasingly lonely and stormy world amid a federal investigation and a billion-dollar defamation suit, he’ll now have to do so without his young but trusted communications director.Christianné Allen, the 22-year-old MAGA influencer who joined Giuliani’s team in August 2019, has resigned her post at Giuliani Communications LLC effective this week, The Daily Beast has learned.Allen says she has been replaced by Todd Shapiro, a former spokesperson for