OEG Offshore partners with Perenco UK to deliver essential food supplies to local communities

·2 min read

GREAT YARMOUTH, England , Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OEG Offshore UK (OEG) is delighted to announce the donation of more than £2,000 of essential food and household items to charities in Great Yarmouth through Perenco UK.

OEG Offshore’s Great Yarmouth team with the Christmas food container.
OEG Offshore’s Great Yarmouth team with the Christmas food container.

In response to the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, OEG has made this donation which aims to provide much-needed support to those in need within the local community.

The donation of groceries was delivered in a 6ft offshore mini container and has allowed Perenco UK to distribute over 250 food hampers with a range of non-perishable items such as canned goods, cereals, rice, pasta, snacks and toiletries to support people in crisis.

The container was filled with the help of OEG's Great Yarmouth staff members.

Perenco UK, who will continue to distribute the donated items to local charities in the Great Yarmouth area, commended the efforts of OEG.

David Waters, Supply Chain Manager of Perenco UK said, "Thanks to the generosity of OEG Offshore, we have received so much food to help lots of families and individuals in the local area, it has been humbling.  It's made a real difference to those most in need during this difficult time."

Clive Hoskisson, Managing Director of OEG Offshore UK Ltd said, "We are delighted to be able to support our local community in this way. It is part of our commitment to corporate social responsibility and an important step in improving the welfare of those in need in our areas of interests."

This donation marks the latest in a series of initiatives from OEG Offshore UK to support local charities. Earlier this year, the company raised more than £4,500 for local Aberdeen charity WeToo and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's Breast Cancer Unit as well as other local welfare and outreach charities.

OEG Offshore

OEG is a leading provider of a range of support services to the offshore energy industry across marine logistics, equipment supply, project management, personnel, communications, cable and subsea services.  Headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, OEG operates from more than 65 main bases around the world.

Visit www.oegoffshore.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975092/OEG_Offshore.jpg

Media Contact -  Lorraine Mitchell, lorraine.mitchell@oegoffshore.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oeg-offshore-partners-with-perenco-uk-to-deliver-essential-food-supplies-to-local-communities-301710737.html

