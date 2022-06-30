U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,770.95
    -47.88 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,678.46
    -350.85 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,976.06
    -201.83 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.17
    -31.20 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.15
    -4.63 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    -10.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    -0.57 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0461
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    -0.0930 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8760
    -0.6690 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,097.69
    -1,041.42 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.87
    -22.60 (-5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.43
    -174.89 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

OEG Offshore provides remote island telecom project with onshore temporary accommodation solution

·1 min read

ABERDEEN, Scotland, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OEG Offshore (OEG), a leading provider of workspace modular solutions, has recently supplied a 32 POB (persons on board) onshore temporary accommodation complex to support telecommunication cable installations in The Orkney Islands.

OEG Offshore’s living and sleeping module complex on-site in Stromness, The Orkney Islands (PRNewsfoto/OEG Offshore)
OEG Offshore’s living and sleeping module complex on-site in Stromness, The Orkney Islands (PRNewsfoto/OEG Offshore)

The modular complex, mobilised from OEG's headquarters in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, consists of six 10.3 metre temporary accommodation modules linked together providing spacious accommodation and superior comfort.  Module facilities include living spaces, recreational areas, and laundry services for the workforce.

A further four modules of mixed sizes and amenities will follow as part of the rental contract by road transport and ferry in the coming weeks.  The project scope also includes OEG's team of experienced technicians carrying out hook-up and commissioning at the onshore site in Stromness.

Andrew Glen, OEG Offshore's UK General Manager comments, "Feedback has been very positive from our client, with our on-site accommodation modules delivering significant benefits including increased productivity because of reduced travel times, along with lower CO2 emissions and fuel costs during daily travel to the work site."

Across different sectors, OEG's temporary accommodation solutions enable workers to live closer to work sites which facilitates operations in remote locations.

The project is part of the Scottish Government's Reaching 100% Programme (R100) to connect Scotland's remote communities with high-speed broadband.

Available for rental or purchase, satisfying onshore and offshore temporary accommodation requirements from our global network of over 60 key locations, these modules meet the requirements of oil & gas, marine, telecommunications, and renewable energy industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851443/OEG_Offshore.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • SunPower Stock Sinks as Analyst Sees U.S. Solar Policy as Stiff Headwind

    SunPower slid on Wednesday after shares of the solar panel company were initiated at Underweight by a Wells Fargo analyst who cited unsupportive U.S. solar policies and a slowing housing market. Michael Blum from Wells Fargo wrote in a research note that the slowing housing market was “likely to affect new solar sales.” “SunPower’s business is mostly direct sales, which we view as more sensitive to the economic environment given the large upfront cost of purchasing a solar rooftop system,” Blum said.

  • Intel’s biggest fab is coming to Ohio, and Arizona is the blueprint

    Intel's biggest semiconductor plant ever will break ground in Ohio, and its roots will be the blueprint of the Intel plant in Chandler, Arizona.

  • PSE&G Gains Approval to Fast Track Grid Modernization Efforts

    NEWARK, N.J., June 29, 2022 /3BL Media/ – The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities today approved a settlement that will enable PSE&G to make investments that will provide the enhanced reliability ...

  • Hyundai Motor Unveils Design of All-Electric IONIQ 6, Electrified Streamliner with Mindful Interior Design

    Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle lineup brand. IONIQ 6, which Hyundai describes as an Electrified Streamliner, is aerodynamically sculpted and makes innovative use of sustainable materials to reflect today's EV customers' values.

  • Life-Extending Protection for Renewable Energy Production

    World Resources Institute data indicates that nearly 32% of total green house gas (GHG) emissions come from the generation of heat and electricity.*

  • LyondellBasell Announces Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements

    LyondellBasell has signed its first two U.S. power purchase agreements (PPA) supporting the company's climate goal to procure a minimum of 50 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The combined agreements represent 216 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy, which is estimated to generate approximately 628,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean power annually. Approximately 15 percent of LyondellBasell's total scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions come from its electricity consumption. T

  • Solar power is about to become a lot more expensive for Hoosiers as net metering expires

    An incentive to help Hoosiers install solar panels is finally expiring on July 1. Consumer advocates say the new rate structures are unfair to customers.

  • Arab states planning rapid wind and solar expansion- report

    Arab states could come close to achieving renewable energy targets for 2030 if they complete planned utility-scale solar and wind projects according to projected timelines, a report published on Tuesday said. The planned projects would raise solar and wind capacity in Middle Eastern and North African Arab states to about 73GW from 12.1GW over the next eight years, according to the Global Energy Monitor, a US-based, non-profit research group. In 2013, the Arab League committed to increasing the region's installed renewable power generation capacity to 80GW by 2030.

  • State launching rebate program for electric car purchases next week

    A state incentive program to help people buy electric cars will begin July 7. Rebates of up to $4,500 will be offered through $1.25 million program.

  • Sheetz chain lowers price for E15 gas to $3.99 for July 4 travel

    Be sure to check the guidance on the inside of your gas flap, or your owner's manual, to see whether an E15 or E85 formulation is acceptable in your vehicle.

  • Shiploads of Russian Grain and Good Weather Temper Wheat Crisis

    Fine farm weather and a rush of Russian grain ships through the Black Sea have taken the sting out of global wheat prices, a welcome sign for vulnerable countries struggling with surging food costs.

  • Loretta Mester Says Fed Is on Track for 0.75-Point July Rate Hike

    “We’re just at the beginning of the rate rises, really,” the Cleveland Fed president said. For this year, “I think getting interest rates up to that three to three and a half percent is really important.”

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Down 40% in June; SEC Rejects Grayscale’s BTC ETF Application

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 30, 2022.

  • Are the markets closed July 4?

    As the Independence Day holiday approaches, Americans are preparing for a long weekend of barbecues and fireworks shows to celebrate the founding of the United States. During the extended holiday weekend, both bond and stock markets will be closed on Monday July 4, while bond traders can enjoy an extra half-day off heading into the holiday weekend. Both the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., (ICE) and the Nasdaq, owned by Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) will be closed for trading on Monday, July 4.

  • Hungary decree allows government to supervise energy firms if needed

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary has passed a decree empowering the government to take over the supervision of vital energy firms and the gas pipeline network operator FGSZ in an emergency that would require it to ensure continuous supply. The decree -- which fits in with interventionist policies of Orban's government which has capped fuel prices and households' energy bills -- was passed just as Europe readies for any potential cuts in Russian gas supplies. The European Union's energy chief on Monday urged countries to update their contingency plans for supply shocks.

  • Polestar CEO Says Unusual History Helps His EV Company Ramp Up

    Electric-vehicle start-up Polestar rang the bell at Nasdaq Tuesday, a few days after wrapping up a SPAC merger.

  • Aura's stock jumps 11% after announcing Fast Track status for its bladder cancer treatment candidate

    Shares of Aura Biosciencs Inc. were up 11.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it received a Fast-Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its experimental bladder-cancer treatment. Aura is planning to start the Phase 1 clinical trial for this indication in 2023. The company's stock is down 25.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 19.9%.

  • Crypto exchange CoinFlex says one of the most prominent names in the industry defaulted on $47 million USDC debt

    CoinFlex’s chief executive Mark Lamb said Tuesday that it issued a notice of default to Roger Ver, alleging that Ver failed to meet a margin call and owes the exchange $47 million USDC.

  • Dow Jones Rises As Bulls Try To Salvage Market Rally; Tesla Falls After Autopilot Move

    The Dow rose after Tuesday's sell-off. Tesla is cutting Autopilot jobs. General Mills topped an early buy point on earnings.

  • Byju’s Said to Offer Over $1 Billion for 2U to Expand in US

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian online-education provider Byju’s has offered to buy 2U Inc. in a cash deal that values the US-listed edtech company at more than $1 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, C