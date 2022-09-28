U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

OEMs are Taking the Leading Role in User Acquisition

·2 min read

Zorka.Agency explores OEM market potential and its growth

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Zorka.Agency, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are going to take the leading role in User Acquisition channels in the next few years. Zorka.Agency releases the White Paper "The Ultimate Guide to OEM Advertising" with insights and guidelines especially relevant for those who already work with traditional traffic sources like Meta and Google Ads, but do not know how to increase installs. The White Paper will help app developers and marketers understand OEM advertising better.

Karina Vasyukevich, Zorka.Agency: "Marketers should be getting OEMs on their radar as they are rapidly growing and set to become a really promising part of performance marketing. Android market share is increasing, as well the number of OEM-platforms. OEM-traffic is qualitatively different from the other traffic sources: it is fraud-free, provides accurate performance forecasts, and by performance results of CR and CPA is very close to organic traffic."

"The Ultimate Guide to OEM advertising" whitepaper outlines one of the 2022 user acquisition trends – OEM advertising. This whitepaper is especially relevant for those who already work with traditional traffic sources like Meta and Google Ads, but do not know how to increase installs. It's believed that OEM ads can help brands boost their app installs and will be an essential part of mobile marketing strategy in the next few years.

In this guide, Zorka.Agency has shared OEM market growth prospects, as well as recommendations for launching and maintaining OEM campaigns. Also, the reader will find information on how to work with OEM platforms, market case studies, and things that one needs to know before launching an OEM ad campaign.

You can download "The Ultimate Guide to OEM advertising" whitepaper here.

OEM advertising is a great tool for performance campaigns where accuracy and measurable results matter. Mobile apps promotion on Android is the only thing currently available in OEM sources.

Another distinctive feature of OEM advertising is OEM traffic. Here, some benefits of leveraging OEM traffic:

  1. OEM source technology determines high transparency of OEM traffic and makes it fraud-free.

  2. OEM traffic is highly predictable, which improves the performance of OEM campaigns.

  3. OEMs offer marketers to promote their apps in a user-friendly way. Thus, OEM advertising format inspires user trust, and OEM campaigns CR can reach almost 90%.

Check out "The Ultimate Guide to OEM Advertising" whitepaper, and find more information on how to launch and run an OEM campaign.

Contact: 
Anna Samarskaya
PR Manager
+48451146860 
345236@email4pr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oems-are-taking-the-leading-role-in-user-acquisition-301635425.html

SOURCE Zorka.Agency

