U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.92
    -4.77 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,002.97
    -102.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,654.70
    +21.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.91
    +1.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    +1.21 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.60
    -11.80 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4100
    -0.0120 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1850
    -1.4600 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,851.77
    -505.95 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.27
    -9.07 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

OFC 2023 Announces Global Leaders in Telecommunications, Computer Networking and Material Science to Deliver Plenary

·4 min read

Patricia Obo-Nai, Vodafone Ghana; Jayshree V. Ullal, Arista Networks; and Wendell P. Weeks, Corning Incorporated to headline the industry's premier event for optical communications, telecom and data center optics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) will be held 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. OFC is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. This year's conference will be a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components to meet the unique needs of a global audience.

OFC 2023 Plenary Speakers
OFC 2023 Plenary Speakers

Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone GhanaJayshree V. Ullal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arista; and Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Corning Incorporated will provide attendees with insight into how revolutionary technologies are shaping our world and the impacts they will have on the industry moving forward. The plenary program is scheduled for Tuesday, 07 March 2003, 08:00-10:00 UTC.

"We believe access to broadband means access to opportunity—from communication, to education and healthcare," said OFC chairs Christopher Cole, II-Vi Incorporated; Ramon Casellas, Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, and Ming-Jun Li, Corning Incorporated. "We are excited to announce this year's visionary leaders who will explore topics in the future of network buildouts in Ghana, data-driven cloud networking, and reliable high-speed networking."

The five-day technical conference features peer-reviewed presentations and invited speakers, the thought leaders in the industry presenting the highlights of emerging technologies. Additional technical programming throughout the week includes special symposia, special sessions, in-depth tutorials, workshops, panels and the thought-provoking rump session.

Patricia Obo-Nai, Vodafone Ghana

Obo-Nai joined Vodafone Ghana as Chief Technology Officer in January 2011, having previously worked for 14 years in Technology and IT at Tigo Ghana. She has extensive management and leadership experience and was appointed Chief Executive on 1 April 2019 after former roles as Director of Fixed Business, Customer Operations and Acting Director of Consumer Business. Obo-Nai is the first Ghanaian to be appointed CEO of Vodafone Ghana and is highly respected in the telecoms industry in Ghana.

Jayshree V. Ullal, Arista Networks

As President and CEO of Arista for over a decade, Ullal is responsible for Arista's business and thought leadership in cloud networking. She led the company to a historic and successful IPO in June 2014, from zero to a multibillion-dollar business. Formerly Ullal was Senior Vice President at Cisco, responsible for a $10B business in datacenter, switching and services. With more than 30 years of networking experience, she is the recipient of numerous awards including E&Y's "Entrepreneur of the Year" in 2015, Barron's "World's Best CEOs" in 2018 and one of Fortune's "Top 20 Business persons" in 2019.

Wendell P. Weeks, Corning Incorporated

Weeks has served as Corning's Chief Executive Officer since April 2005 and Chairman of the Board since April 2007. He has been a member of the company's board of directors since December 2000. Weeks began his career with Corning in 1983 in the finance group. In his 38 years with the company, he has held a variety of financial, business development, commercial, and general management roles, including strategic positions in the company's television, specialty glass, and optical communications businesses.

During his tenure as CEO, he has overseen acquisitions in Optical Communications, Life Sciences, and Display Technologies. He has also played an instrumental role in numerous innovations, including the development of Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Furthermore, he has earned 33 U.S. patents.

About OFC

The 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 45 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends that are shaping the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC in 2023 will be presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components and will take place 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. Follow @OFCConference on Twitter, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Media@ofcconference.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ofc-2023-announces-global-leaders-in-telecommunications-computer-networking-and-material-science-to-deliver-plenary-301624611.html

SOURCE The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • 10 Undervalued and Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued and cheap energy stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Undervalued and Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The world is facing an energy crisis. The energy slump is impacting Europe’s economy heavily, even before winter sets in. […]

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Tech companies ramp up stock buybacks amid market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses what investors should look for in tech buyback programs.

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • 10 LNG Stocks to Buy Amid Russia-West Energy Wars

    In this article, we discuss 10 LNG stocks to buy amid Russia-West energy wars. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 LNG Stocks to Buy Amid Russia-West Energy Wars. Energy War Before the European Union officially declared price caps on Russian gas, President Vladimir Putin threatened on September 7 to […]

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • At US$252, Is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising...

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Bausch Health Company (NYSE: BHC) were jumping 4.4% at 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday after rising as much as 11.8% earlier in the day. Bausch Health announced on Aug. 30 that it planned to conduct these exchange offers. On Sept. 8, Bausch released a clarification about some of the provisions pertaining to its exchange offers.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Billionaires Love These 10 EV Stocks

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaires love these 10 EV stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of the global EV sector, go directly and see Billionaires Love These 5 EV Stocks. Energy is the foundational backbone of the global economy. With the escalation of the climate crisis, world leaders are adamant on reducing […]

  • Top 6 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 6 long-term stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and Icahn’s investment insights, you can go directly to see the Top 3 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. This February, in […]

  • 1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

    Compare this to a P/E of 12.5 for the entire pharmaceutical industry.And Pfizer has other things to offer as well, including excellent long-term growth prospects and an attractive dividend. This list includes both Moderna and Pfizer's partner BioNTech. The demand for coronavirus vaccines will almost certainly drop after this year, and these companies may not be able to keep up the revenue and earnings growth they've recorded recently.