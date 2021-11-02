U.S. markets closed

New Off-Ear Headphones Crowdfunding Campaign Launches, Pairing Comfortable Fit and Safety for Runners

·3 min read

TOKYO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation today announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for its new Off-Ear Headphones, a novel headphone style that positions the speaker near, but without touching, the ear canal, leaving the ear safely uncovered while still delivering a rich sound experience. The crowdfunding campaign runs throughout the month of November 2021 on Indiegogo. In addition to generating interest in the product, designers hope to receive valuable feedback and input on the product's design during the campaign.

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics)

Sony's Off-Ear Headphones are designed specifically to deliver an incredibly comfortable headphone experience to runners. If funding goals are met, the headphones will be available in the U.S. and Japan from August 2022.

The large-diameter 16mm sound driver, designed by the company's skilled engineers, provide a natural, immersive audio experience. The lightweight (34g/1.2 oz.) Off-Ear Headphones deliver comfort and stability while running, and the IPX4 water resistance rating[1] means the user need not be concerned with damage from sweat or rain. Users can make convenient hands-free calls using Bluetooth® and can expect a long battery life up to 10 hours[2]. Due to the headphones' unique off-ear style, runners can easily hear their surroundings for safety purposes yet not the body-conducted sound of their own footsteps. The lightweight, flexible back headband avoids misalignment or wearability issues common with some headphone types.

Campaign / Product Specifics:

  • Cost: $77[3] for the first 300 customers; $103 for the next 300 customers; $129 for those purchasing units after the initial 600 units are sold

  • Campaign Period: November 1-30, 2021

  • Availability: Product expected to ship from August 2022

The product bundle contains Off-Ear headphones, a USB-C® charging cable and a carrying pouch. Additional product details and included accessories are available on the Indiegogo campaign page:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/off-ear-headphones-for-comfortable-running-sony

A video demonstrating product use is available at the following link:

https://youtu.be/8iHELPDccSg

Additional Off-Ear Headphones details are available on social media at the following links:

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/OffEarHeadphonesbySony

Instagram : https://www.Instagram.com/offearheadphonesbysony

Twitter : https://twitter.com/OffEarHPbySony

Sony is actively seeking feedback from prospective customers during the crowdfunding period, and product enhancements will be made based on feedback from interested consumers prior to release. When the funding target is achieved, the headphones will be delivered to customers who have committed to the project.

About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is responsible for the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision of "continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony will create products and services in areas such as home entertainment & sound, imaging and mobile communications. For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/

[1] Protection assured against water splashing from any angle when the cap of USB-C connector is closed properly. Testing completed in accordance with JIS/IEC standards, October 2021.
[2] Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.
[3] U.S. Dollar amount may vary, depending on the current Japanese Yen to U.S. Dollar exchange rate.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-off-ear-headphones-crowdfunding-campaign-launches-pairing-comfortable-fit-and-safety-for-runners-301413462.html

SOURCE Sony Corporation

