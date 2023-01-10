U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,909.50
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,619.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,174.75
    -10.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.90
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.31
    -0.32 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.06 (+5.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8960
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,245.89
    +35.48 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    +1.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,702.27
    -22.67 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market to reach USD 40.28 Bn by 2029 Competitive landscape, Market analyse, Government policies

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·7 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market was valued at USD 4.45 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 40.28 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.7 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)

Pune, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a leading automotive and transportation research company has published global competitive intelligence report on “Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market“. The global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 40.28 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology design adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary research. Both primary resources and secondary research along with analytical tools are employed to build the predictive and forecast models. The key data points taken from secondary research include data for market value, qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation, quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations, segmentations and percentage shares, and key industry trends of the top players of the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market.

The research study involves the usage of extensive secondary sources, such as certified publications, articles from recognized authors, white papers, annual reports of companies, gold, and silver standard websites, directories, and major databases to collect useful and effective information for an extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/165261

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Overview

Mining trucks, lawn mowers, agriculture tractors are some examples of off-highway vehicles. lower noise, fewer vibrations, and cost-effective and strict emission norms are some of the driving factors of market growth. inadequate charging infrastructure and limited battery storage capacity and high cost of development hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Dynamics

Since agricultural activities are one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions, OEMs are now focusing on producing agricultural vehicles that are more efficient and conform to set requirements for pollution. Along with growing modern agriculture globally, this is a key factor in the market's growth. The market for off-highway electric vehicles is expected to increase as emission regulations become more stringent and environmental awareness increases.

The average cost of an EV is USD 19000 higher than a gasoline vehicle. Electric powertrains cost USD 5000 to 13000 more than ICE powertrains theses price gaps will increase due to new development in battles and production volume is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/165261

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. US held the largest market share in the region 2022 and key market players in the region offer a wide range of EV off-highway vehicles for construction agriculture and mining application. These market players are highly focused on providing advanced technology to reduce carbon emissions. The government is highly focused on infrastructure development across the country creating an opportunity for new market players in the market.

Asia Pacific held the second-largest market share in 2021. Rising building activity in countries like India and the ASEAN countries is expected to be a significant market driving the global construction industry (including Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and others). China is developing its infrastructure quickly to obtain a competitive edge and evolve into an economic superpower. Over the next ten years, the government intends to relocate some 250 million people into the country's rapidly expanding megacities. The country has spent billions of dollars on massive infrastructure projects to accommodate the influx.

Market Size in 2021

USD 4.45 Bn.

Market Size in 2029

USD 40.28 Bn.

CAGR

31.7% (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

225

No. of Tables

115

No. of Charts and Figures

120

Segement Covered

Type, Application

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/165261

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Key Competitors:

  • DEERE & COMPANY

  • Epiroc AB

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery

  • Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • AB Volvo

  • Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

  • Cargotec corporation

  • Caterpillar

  • Clark

  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

  • CNH Industrial N.V.

  • LIEBHERR-International Deutschland GmbH

  • Narrow Isle inc.

  • Sandvik AB

  • SANY Group

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Volvo Construction Equipment AB

  • Doosan Corporation

Key questions answered in the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market are:

  • What are the technological innovations in Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market?

  • What are the factors driving the growth of the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market?

  • Which technology insight dominated the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market in 2021?

  • How COVID-19 affected the growth of the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market?

  • What is the growth rate of the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market during the forecast period?

  • What are the trends of the Asia-Pacific region in the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market?

  • Who are the market leaders in Cold Pressed Coconut Oil in North America region?

  • Which deployment mode led the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market in 2021?

  • Who are the key players in the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market?

  • What are the factors restraining the growth of the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market?

  • Which region held the largest market share in Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market?

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=165261&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application,and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading research firm, has also published the following

reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Market volume was 3100.5 Thousand Units in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to

grow at 46.6 % through 2022 to 2029, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is

reaching nearly 66147.9 Thousand Units. By 2029.

Electric Construction Equipment Market: size was valued at US$ 142.5 Bn. in

2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.8% of CAGR through 2022 to

2029, reaching nearly US$ 241.20 Bn.

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Power Train Market: The Automotive Retrofit Electric

Vehicle Power Train Market size was valued at US$ 58.87 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue

is expected to grow at 7.2 % through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 102.67 Bn.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market: The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market is

expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.34% during the forecast period. Wireless Electric Vehicle

Charging Market is expected to reach US$ 486.20 Mn by 2029.

Electric Tricycle Market: was valued at US$ 12.2 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is

expected to grow at 16.3% of CAGR through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 40.83 Bn.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com    

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • Ethiopian report on Boeing 737 Max crash draws criticism from investigators

    The National Transportation Safety Board said the findings ignore factors that contributed to the crashes.

  • ‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

    Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”

  • ‘It feels like I’m holding two full-time jobs:’ I’m 65, retired and have a $2,000 pension. I own rental properties, but they’re stressful to maintain. Should I keep them or sell?

    THE BIG MOVE Dear MarketWatch, I’m a 65-year-old married man in Southern California. I retired about 5 years ago, and have very little in pension payments of about $2,000 from my old job, without any medical benefits.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

    U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking. Along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, they are the six largest lenders expected to amass a combined $5.7 billion in reserves to prepare for soured loans, according to average projections by Refinitiv. "With most U.S. economists forecasting either a recession or significant slowdown this year, banks will likely incorporate a more severe economic outlook," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Betsy Graseck in a note.

  • Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity

    Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.

  • How Much Money Do Baby Boomers Need For Retirement?

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM Joins Forces With Tesla Against the Government

    It is rare to see General Motors and Tesla on the same side. Usually the two car manufacturers are opponents and rivals. One of the sticking points remains the fact that President Joe Biden gave General Motors praise that should have gone to Elon Musk's company.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    The job cuts have been concentrated in the tech industry and have included Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., and Microsoft The slowdown in the tech industry has also started to reverberate on Wall Street where revenue for tech-related deals has fallen off. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The recent headlines about tech layoffs don’t seem to match broader economic indicators, which show a strong job market and a historically low unemployment rate.

  • Pepsi Tries to Copy Popular Coca-Cola Soda (But Make it Better)

    The food and beverage conglomerate hopes its new product will capture the sought-after Gen Z cohort.

  • What Happens to My Pension When I Die?

    If you worked in a job with a pension, this means you will receive ongoing benefits once you retire. A critical part of estate planning, then, will be figuring out what happens to that money when you die. The answer … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Pension When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Farm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. But equipment makers such as Deere have generally required customers to use their parts and service divisions for repairs and until recently, only allowed authorized dealers the means and tools to access the complex computerized systems of their tractors and other machinery. The Farm Bureau's memorandum of understanding with Deere "will ensure farmers everywhere are able to repair our own equipment," Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall said, speaking at the federation's convention in Puerto Rico.

  • Baxter (BAX) Plans to Form Standalone Kidney Care Company

    Baxter (BAX) plans several strategic actions, including spin-off of Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company to simplify its operating model.

  • Oil slips on concerns higher interest rates to crimp demand

    (Reuters) -Oil edged lower on Tuesday on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand. Brent futures for March fell 33 cents to $79.32 a barrel, a 0.4% drop, by 0719 GMT. Both benchmarks climbed 1% on Monday, after China, the world's biggest oil importer and second-largest consumer, opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years.

  • FTC reportedly investigating Coke, Pepsi for price discrimination

    The Federal Trade Commission has started a preliminary investigation into possible price discrimination by beverage giants Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc., according to a Politico report late Monday.