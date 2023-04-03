U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market is Poised to Surpass US$ 8.36 Billion by 2033 as Various Governments Encourage Adoption of Green Technologies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Mining Trucks, Lawn Mowers, and Agriculture Tractors Are Some Examples of Off-highway Vehicles. Lower Noise, Fewer Vibrations, and Cost-effective and Strict Emission Norms Are Some of the Driving Factors of Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Growth. North America is Expected to Hold the Maximum Share of the Global Market.

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to FMI estimations, the off-highway electric vehicle market size could be worth US$ 2.24 billion globally in 2023. Sales of off-highway electric vehicles are projected to reach a record high of US$ 8.36 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Electric vehicles that are intended to be used off-road are known as off-highway electric vehicles (OHEVs). They employ one or more electric motors for propulsion. Moreover, these electric cars store energy using a range of batteries, including lead acid, nickel metal hybrid, and lithium-ion.

Electric off-road vehicles are frequently employed in the mining and construction industries where the roads are not perfectly straight and convenient to drive. These vehicles serve a variety of purposes in the mining and construction industries in addition to moving loads from one location to another.

As agricultural activities are one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions, OEMs are now concentrating on producing more environmentally friendly and productive farm vehicles that adhere to existing pollution rules and standards. Together with a rise in worldwide farm mechanization, this is a key factor in the market's expansion.

Off-highway heavy-duty vehicle electrification is growing. As a result, OEMs are eager to learn how this new trend could support their current business models. The trend of electrifying automobiles is expected to pick up steam during the forecast period given beneficial aspects including battery technology, supply, and general economics.

Electric solutions are more widely adopted when charging infrastructure, battery technology, and overall development costs are taken into account. Off-highway vehicle electrification ensures long-term cost savings due to less frequent maintenance and fuel usage compared to traditional vehicles.

Presently, the industry is switching from outdated "electric drive" designs to fully hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Together with automation, ultra-precision farming, political conditions, and population stresses, electrification is also influencing these fields. Additionally, the off-highway electric vehicle market in developed nations is being driven by quick infrastructure development and updated government regulations related to construction operations.

Electric vehicles have become a popular technology for reducing air pollution. Governments all across the world provide tax breaks and incentives for off-road electric cars as a result. Due to their environmental and sustainable benefits, several countries favor electric car regulations. Several countries are developing regulations that are likely to bolster the electric vehicle sector.

The off-highway electric vehicle market is dominated by North America, with the United States playing a prominent role. The government places a high focus on the nation's infrastructure. As a consequence, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period, opportunities could manifest themselves for market players in off-road electric vehicles.

Key Takeaways

  • Off-highway electric vehicle sales in North America now make up a significant portion of global sales and are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 29% throughout the forecasted period.

  • The off-highway electric vehicle market in Europe is projected to raise at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

  • Between 2023 and 2033, the Asia Pacific off-highway electric vehicle market's CAGR could reach 15%.

  • Based on Vehicle Type, the off-highway electric vehicle industry has been dominated by the Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) category.

  • Based on Application, construction is the key industry that dominates the off-highway electric vehicle market.

Competitive Landscape

Electric-powered machinery, including material handling vehicles, agricultural machinery, and construction equipment, is being developed and produced by manufacturers in the off-highway electric vehicle sector. Many advantages are provided by these vehicles, such as less running costs, increased fuel economy, and decreased pollutants. Also, many manufacturers are spending money on research & development activities to expand the technology of electric vehicles and make them more useful for heavy-duty applications.

Prominent players in the global off-highway electric vehicle market are Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment AB, Komatsu Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Epiroc AB, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Doosan Corporation, and others

Recent Developments

  • In September 2022, in its Awazu Plant, Komatsu successfully converted biomass combustion ash into fertilizer, reducing industrial waste in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture's Kaga area while also recycling forest resources.

  • In May 2019, to reduce CO2 emissions by 17%, Volvo launched the EC300E, a new hybrid excavator. With the help of Volvo's ECO mode, excavators can use less gasoline without sacrificing the necessary power.

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle

  • Battery Electric Vehicle

By Energy Storage Capacity:

  • <50 kWh

  • 50-200 kWh

  • >200 kWh

By Battery Type:

  • Lithium-Ion

  • Lead-Acid

By Application:

  • Construction

  • Agriculture

  • Mining

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Eastern Europe

  • Western Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Supply Chain Analysis (TOC Continue...)

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Automotive Domain

EV Power Module Market Analysis: As per the global EV power module market analysis report of FMI, it is predicted to record a robust CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The total valuation of the market share is estimated to reach up to US$ 16,805.4 million by end of the year 2033.

EV Charger Market Demand: Mostly during the upcoming years, 2023 to 2033, the demand for EV chargers is projected to register an impressive CAGR of 26.6%. The market valuation of EV chargers is anticipated to grow from US$ 6,520.9 million in 2023 to about US$ 68,967.2 million by 2033.

EV Powertrain Market Revenue: Throughout the projection period, it's expected that the demand for EV powertrains is likely to rise at a rate of over 24%. The net worth of the market is projected to reach US$ 112,036 million in 2033 from US$ 13,035.9 million in 2023.

EV Thermal System Market Forecast: According to FMI's market analysis report, the demand for thermal control systems for electric vehicles would grow at an annual rate of 21.4% from 2023 to 2033. During this period, the report further predicts the overall valuation is likely to reach US$ 15,600.9 million by 2033, growing from an expected value of US$ 2,243.7 million in 2023.

EV Coolants Market Growth: Currently estimated at US$ 297.2 million in 2023, the EV coolant market is anticipated to rise to US$ 3,704.9 million by 2033. This increment is projected to be achieved by the market registering a CAGR of 28.7% in terms of revenue through the projected timeline.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
Tel: +1-845-579-5705
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedIn | TwitterBlogs | YouTube


