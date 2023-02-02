Off Highway Vehicle Engine Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $54.12 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.26%

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global off highway vehicle engine market reached a value of US$ 37.59 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 54.12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.26% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An off highway vehicle (OHV) is a motor vehicle not intended to be driven or moved on a public highway. It includes all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), four-wheelers, three-wheelers, motorcycles, dirt and trail bikes, and snowmobiles. It has flexible suspension, caterpillar tracks, and large tires with deep treads.

In recent years, automotive manufacturers have worked to improve OHV engine designs to minimize the emission of pollutants using techniques, such as direct fuel injection, variable valve timing, combustion chamber mixing, and exhaust gas recycling. These methods help improve the efficiency of combustion, which lowers pollutant generation and offers energy efficiency.



Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Trends:



With the rising agricultural mechanization, the production, distribution, and utilization of agricultural machinery is increasing in the development of agricultural land, planting, harvesting, and primary processing. This, in confluence with the thriving agriculture sector, represents one of the key actors propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is a rise in the use of forklift trucks, which are generally powered by petrol and diesel engines for transporting heavy building materials across rough terrain. Besides this, load haul dump (LHD) machines are increasingly being utilized in underground environments like mines to load and transport ore and minerals. This, coupled with increasing mining activities around the world, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, ATVs find extensive applications in border patrol and security, construction operations, emergency medical response, search and rescue, law enforcement, land management and surveying, military operations, and mineral and oil exploration. This, along with the rising electrification of OHVs on account of benefits, such as clean air, efficiency, and safety, is strengthening the market growth.

