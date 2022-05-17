Off-Road Bike Cover Explained by Insurance Specialists

When it comes to ensuring that a dirt bike is protected when the unexpected happens, Off-Road Bike insurance is a great option for those that ride off the beaten track.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading general insurer eric Insurance, who provides motorcycle and car insurance online, having the right insurance means being covered if affected by an unexpected event. Veering off the beaten track comes with its own set of risks, such as crashes in dangerous terrain and theft in remote areas.

For riders considering insurance options, it's important to understand how much cover they require. As eric Insurance explains, the level of insurance that's right for an individual will depend on the way they intend to use their bike. While there might be occasions when a dirt bike can be covered under standard motorcycle insurance, some providers offer special coverage purely for off-road bikes.

As an insurer who offers specialised Off-Road Bike Insurance, eric Insurance explains that their policy covers a variety of events. For example, if the bike is stolen from a locked vehicle transporting it, or it is stolen from a securely locked and enclosed building following forcible entry, the owner will be covered.

eric Insurance reveals that in the event of an accident they will cover towing costs, as well as 50% of the cost of repairs, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement. This includes damage from events such as fire, explosion, lightning, and flood as well as protection if the vehicle transporting the bike is involved in an incident that damages the bike.

For riders wondering if they need Off-Road Bike cover, it's worth considering what is covered by both Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance and Fire and Theft, including Third Party Property Damage (FTTPPD) policies. As eric Insurance explains, to determine what level of cover is required, bike owners need to conduct due diligence and refer to all Product Disclosure Statements (PDS).

As a leading general insurer with more than 20 years' experience, eric also provides Comprehensive Car Insurance and other specialist protection options. To find out more about the best car insurance or motorbike insurance options for an individual's circumstances, visit eric online.

Disclaimer: This article may contain general financial product advice that does not take into account your personal financial circumstance. Make sure you read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) before making any decisions about your insurance. For more information, call 1800 999 977.

