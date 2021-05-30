U.S. markets closed

Off-Road High-Performance Vehicle Market to grow at an impressive CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·9 min read

Key companies profiled include AEV Conversions (U.S.), Wildcat (U.S.), Zone Offroad (U.S.), 4 Wheel Parts (U.S.), Icon Vehicle Dynamics (U.S.), Extreme Offroad & Performance (U.S.), Summit Racing Equipment (U.S.), and Stylin Trucks (U.S.)., among others.

Pune, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise in the Action Sport Industry Worldwide Drive the Market

The off-road high-performance vehicle market outlook looks extremely promising, mainly due to the rising action sports and motorcycling events. Besides, product standardization, enhanced research & innovation, and increased lab & field tests are significant trends ensuring market growth. Also, the availability of manual & automatic transmission with high off-road performance has spearheaded high-end automobiles to a new level.

Rising demand for off-road vehicles and SUVs that can also be used on roads in cities and expressways substantiates the market size. Major industry players make substantial investments in developing innovative off-road high-performance vehicles. Therefore, the off-road high-performance vehicle market share is projected to escalate further during the forecast period.

In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global off-road high-performance vehicle market is poised to reach exponential valuation by 2027, continually growing at an impressive CAGR during the assessment period (2020 to 2027). Rising uptake of these vehicles in off-road, construction and mining settings where safety and durability are of utmost importance drive the market growth.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5526



COVID 19 Impacts on the Market

Just like many industries, the off-road high-performance vehicle industry was too impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic drastically. Lockdown mandates initiated by governments worldwide disrupted the manufacturing of these vehicles, impacting production and sales. Besides, broken supply chains and halted exports of the raw materials and components required for production also affected the market growth.

Moreover, the change in consumers' purchasing behavior due to economic uncertainties affected the demand for high-performance off-road vehicles. However, as various construction and mining activities are rapidly returning to normalcy, the market demand is gradually picking up. Also, gradually reopening action sports and bike racing events are expected to boost the growth of the market significantly.

Overview

The market is increasingly witnessing launches of the toughest vehicles engineered for the most extreme off-road missions. For example, on April 28, 2021, IVECO SpA (Italy), an Italian transport vehicle manufacturing company, announced a complete, renewed line-up for off-road missions with the new IVECO T-WAY and the IVECO X-WAY.

The new rear disc brakes, the heavy-duty rear suspension system for Tandem axles with the high connectivity, digital services and high-comfort cab add up to outstanding efficiency and profitability. Also, advances in batteries used in the extreme e off-road racing series and electric touring car series push the market growth.

Industry Trends

Various trends benefitting the off-road high-performance vehicle market growth include favorable government policies fostering the production of these vehicles and the increasing demand and production of off-road high-performance vehicles. Vast R&D investments made by manufacturers to develop high-performance vehicles drive the market growth.

Due to growing government mandates & updated policies for driver's safety, emerging countries offer significant untapped opportunities to international players. Manufacturers strive to increase production capacities in emerging markets with improved cost efficiency and a leaner organization. Additionally, targeted projects implemented in remote areas and lightweight solutions to expand the growth area.

Despite promising growth prospects, the market witnesses major setbacks such as high initial investments required to produce and maintain high-performance off-road vehicles. Moreover, high maintenance costs associated with high-performance vehicles act as a major challenge for market growth.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Off-Road High-Performance Vehicle Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/off-road-high-performance-vehicle-market-5526



Segmentation

The off-road high-performance vehicle market analysis is segmented into channel, application, and regions. The channel segment is sub-segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarkets. The application segment is sub-segmented into recreation and defense. The region segment is sub-segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global off-road high-performance vehicle market. The recent shift in preference for vehicles that offer improved mileage and features creates a high demand for off-road motorcycles for defense and recreation purposes. Also, growing production capacities and off-road high-performance vehicle manufacturers in the region positively impact the regional market growth.

Besides, aggressive expansion of the off-road high-performance vehicle manufacturing sector in the region increases the market share. Raw material advantage and the availability of cost-effective labor forces in the region are the major factors impacting the off-road high-performance vehicle market growth. The region is estimated to maintain its market position in the coming years as well.

North America holds the second-best position in terms of the off-road high-performance vehicle market value. The region's landscape features many remote locations with limited accessibility. Besides, large mining and farmlands in this region create substantial market demand. Technological advancements are providing vast impetus to the automotive, off-road high-performance vehicle.

With major manufacturers investing in the booming automotive industry, the North American off-road high-performance vehicle market is also growing rapidly. The market has constantly been witnessing rapid growth in the last two years, owing to the rising sales of motorcycles. Growing numbers of off-road motorcycling events and a large number of action sports enthusiasts push the market demand in this region.

The Middle East & Africa region is rapidly emerging as a promising market for high-performance off-road vehicles. Factors such as the increase in the adoption of off-road vehicles and government initiatives pushing for the rapid development of the automotive components industry significantly contribute to market growth. Furthermore, with the Middle Eastern governments looking to reduce their dependency on the oil and gas industry, there exist lucrative opportunities for various industries to thrive in this region.




Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5526



Competitive Analysis

The off-road high-performance vehicle market is predicted to witness several strategic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launches. Key industry players are also making strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on February 18, 2021, Hebei Zhongxing Automobile Company Limited and its exclusive national partner in Ghana, Stallion Motors, officially launched the all-new Terralord pickup for ZXAuto pickup in their showrooms at Obetsebi Lamptey. ZxAuto Terralord pickup is a high-performance off-road vehicle and the first corporation in the industry to realize large order export.

Key players involved in the market are AEV Conversions (U.S.), Wildcat (U.S.), Zone Offroad (U.S.), 4 Wheel Parts (U.S.), Icon Vehicle Dynamics (U.S.), Extreme Offroad & Performance (U.S.), Summit Racing Equipment (U.S.), and Stylin Trucks (U.S.).



Discover More Research Reports on Automobile Industry, By Market Research Future


Browse Related Reports:

Air Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Energy Mode (Single Energy Mode, Dual Energy Mode), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Region - Global Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Research Report: Information, by Battery Type (lead acid, lithium-ion and others), Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical and others), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Car Rental Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Type (Battery, Hybrid and Plug-In Electric Car), Application (Economic Car, Executive Car, and others), Service (Online and Offline) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Battery Management System for Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: Information by System (Hardware and Software), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle Type [Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panel), by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid, Lead-Carbon and others), by Propulsion (Battery and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Hyper Car Market Research Report: Information by Propulsion (ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Vehicle), by Application (Racing Competition, Entertainment and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor and others), ADAS Features (Lane Assist, Crash Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart Park Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and others), Automation Level (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Propulsion (ICE and Electric) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Charger Market Research Report: Information by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Application (Private and Public) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Automotive Industry Research Report, Information Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) and Region – Global Report Forecast till 2027

Global Used Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Age (0-5, 6-10, 11-15, 15-20, and > 20 years old), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, And Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and Electric Vehicle), Sales Channel (Franchised, Independent Car Dealers, Rental Car Companies, and Others), and Region (North America, Asia–pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


