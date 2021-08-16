U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

Off-Road Vehicle Market to Garner $22.61 Billion by 2030: AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

[269 Pages Report] Rise in trend of recreational activities and adventure sports and increase in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicles have boosted the growth of the global off-road vehicle market. North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic hampered the sale of off-road vehicles owing to significant high financial losses and uncertainties in business operations. Prominent Players: BRP Inc., CFMOTO, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Polaris Inc., Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Portland, OR, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global off-road vehicle market was pegged at $12.36 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $22.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in trend of recreational activities and adventure sports and surge in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicles drive the growth of the global off-road vehicle market. However, high maintenance cost of off-road vehicles and ban on all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicles (UTV) driving in wildlife areas due to terrain damage hinder the market growth. On the contrary, expansion of dealer network for effective product reach and development of electric powered off-road vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (269 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12882

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak hampered the sale of off-road vehicles due to significant high financial losses and uncertainties in business operations. The prolonged lockdown forced manufacturing companies to close their facilities to curb the spread of the virus.

  • The negative supply and demand due to the Covid-19 crisis affected the off-road vehicle industry. Moreover, the lockdown led to the disrupted supply chain and increased prices of raw materials.

The report segments the global off-road vehicle market on the basis of displacement, vehicle type, component, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12882

Based on displacement, the 400 to 800 (CC) segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the less than 400 (CC) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of vehicle type, the UTV segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the NEV segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/off-road-vehicle-market/purchase-options

The global off-road vehicle market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The global off-road vehicle market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BRP Inc., Deere & Company, CFMOTO, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, KUBOTA Corporation, Textron Inc., Polaris Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12882


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Off-road Motorcycle Market by Type (Dual-Sports, Adventure Bikes, Raid Bikes, Motocross, Trial Bikes, and Others), Distribution Channel (OEM, and Aftermarket), Application (Recreation, and Defense), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market by Type (BEV, HEV and PHEV), Application (Electric Motor Batteries, Charging Stations and Durability) and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Eco-friendly and Healthcare): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Off-Road High Performance Vehicle Market by Channel (OEM and Aftermarket) and Application (Defense and Recreation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Dirt Bike Market by Propulsion (Petrol, Electric, and Other), by Stroke (2-stroke and 4-stroke), by Power (Below 150cc, 150cc to 250cc, and Above 250cc), and by Application (Intracity, Intercity, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

ATV and UTV Market by Vehicle Type (ATV and UTV), Displacement (≤ 400 (CC), 400-800 (CC), and ≥ 800 (CC)), Fuel Type (Gasoline Powered, Diesel Powered, Electric Powered, and Solar Powered), Application (Utility, Sports, and Others), and End-user Vertical (Agriculture, Military, Mountaineering, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type (Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, Six-wheeler, and Eight-wheeler) and Application (Personal, Professional, and Military & Defense) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast, 2017-2030.

Utility Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV), Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), and Others), Application (Passenger Commute, Industrial, Agricultural, Sports, and Others), and Propulsion (IC Engine Powered, Electric Powered, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


