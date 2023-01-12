U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.00
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,075.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,464.50
    -12.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.10
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0760
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2134
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8800
    -0.5450 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,162.44
    +722.74 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.53
    +17.82 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Off-Road Vehicles Market to value USD 45 Billion by 2032: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major off-road vehicles market participants include Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Honda Motors, BRP, and Polaris Industries, among others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The off-road vehicles market is expected to record a valuation of USD 45 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising investments towards R&D efforts for new product innovations in North America will drive industry growth. Off-roading is a popular sport in the region, given the diverse geographical makeup, which offers a variety of different terrains for offroad recreational activities. Many industry players are focusing on new product innovation and frequent launches to grab consumer attention and encourage participation. As the global vehicle industry shifts to renewable alternatives, offroad vehicles are also turning to electric or hybrid configurations, which will majorly influence industry expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2321

Off-road vehicles market from the UTV vehicle segment is predicted to observe nearly 7% growth rate between 2023 and 2032. UTVs, also known as side-by-side or SXS, are akin to a car or a truck in design and offer enhanced functionality and differentiated riding experience than other offroad vehicles. The segment growth is slated to come from consistent advancements in product features. UTVs come in multiple drive mode functions, better suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes with which they can be used across various ground conditions.

Off-road vehicles market from the military application segment is slated to record more than 3% gains through 2032, on account of the rising popularity of ORVs in the military and defense applications owing to their ability to traverse rugged terrain.

ORVs also have a high payload capability and can operate in rocky, snowy, and even sandy areas. Military and defense forces often rely on off-road vehicles to maneuver harsh terrain during operations, with U.S. military forces being a prominent example, leveraging off-roaders to advance their competencies and driving demand in the market.

The gasoline segment in the off-road vehicles market is poised to surpass USD 28.5 billion by 2032. The projected slowdown can be accredited to the relatively high cost of maintenance associated with gasoline propelled off-road vehicles. Gasoline powered offroad vehicles attract more consumers due to their low initial purchase costs.

Europe off-road vehicles market size is projected to expand at over 8% CAGR through 2032. This growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of recreational activities in the region. Europe has a number of adventure parks and outdoor trails, spanning varying landscapes, which is ideal for off-roading. Several European countries like the UK, France, and Spain often host cross-country UTV championships that are drawing rising participation of youth.

Leading players in the off-road vehicles market are Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Honda Motors, BRP, and Polaris Industries. Many automakers have forayed into the sector amid the growing popularity of off-roading adventure activities. Subsequently, many are now focusing on innovating product design and electrification of their vehicle models to combat rising emissions.

For instance, earlier in March 2022, American automaker Polaris showcased test vehicles from its lineup of electric ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles during an investor presentation. The electric variants have been made in partnership with Zero Motorcycles. The new vehicles are likely to greatly expand the firm’s electric focus from solely utility vehicles to more dual-use, recreational vehicles.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2321

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3   Off-Road Vehicles Market Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Impact of COVID-19
3.3    Russia- Ukraine war impact
3.4    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.5    Technology & innovation landscape
3.6    Patent analysis
3.7    Key initiative and news
3.8    Regulatory landscape
3.9    Industry impact forces
3.9.1    Growth drivers
3.9.1.1   Rapid investment in R&D and new product development in North America
3.9.1.2   Proliferation of the electric-off road vehicles industry in Europe
3.9.1.3   Growing consumer inclination towards off-road recreational activities in Asia Pacific
3.9.1.4   High growth of the tourism industry in Latin America and MEA
3.9.1.5   Increasing presence of off-roading sports events
3.9.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.9.2.1   Safety concerns related to off-road vehicles
3.9.2.2   Environmental impact of off-roading activities
3.10    Growth potential analysis
3.11    Porter's analysis
3.12    PESTEL analysis
Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown Motors' Endurance nosed out for North American Truck of the Year

    Lordstown Motors' Endurance was one of three finalists for this year's truck award from the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year organization.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Ford’s F-150 Lightning Win Shows Why EVs Aren’t Going Away

    Ford Motor has started the new year with a bang. On Wednesday, Ford ‘s all-electric F-150 Lightning was named the 2023 North American Truck of the Year. The award is chosen by a jury of 50 automotive journalists, and the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards are the longest-running awards not associated with a specific automotive news publication.

  • Mercedes Is Taking Dead Aim at Tesla

    Mercedes sold 117,800 battery electric vehicles in 2022, up from 42,400 sold in 2021. The company, and its European peers, plan to sell a lot more.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla, BYD Can Both Claim EV Crown As Competition Intensifies

    Tesla slashed China prices as archrival BYD rolls out a super-premium brand. But which is the better EV stock?

  • Tesla May Add a New Factory Soon

    Tesla and Elon Musk want to start the year 2023 with a bang. The electric vehicle manufacturer and its charismatic CEO probably want to forget a nightmarish year 2022 on the stock market as soon as possible. Tesla stock has lost more than 65% of its value in the past year, representing more than $600 billion in market capitalization that has evaporated in twelve months.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Ford Stock

    Like many companies, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) had a rough time in 2022 as macroeconomic challenges like inflation and rising interest rates wrought havoc on financial markets. Since 2020, companies like Ford have faced supply chain problems, such as a shortage of semiconductor chips, which has made it difficult for them to produce enough cars to meet demand.

  • Crash videos: Tesla abruptly brakes in 'self driving' mode, causes Bay Bridge pileup

    Video clips from traffic surveillance cameras on the San Francisco Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving morning show a white Tesla reportedly in “Full Self-Driving” mode crossing over to the fast lane and abruptly braking, resulting in an eight-car pileup. The crash is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after the driver of the Tesla Model S told authorities that the vehicle was operating using the automated-driving system, referred to as FSD, for "Full Self Driving," which Tesla owners have been beta-testing on public roads. The agency told CNN that it would look into whether any of the Tesla's semi-autonomous features may have malfunctioned.

  • Can Oracle Continue to Rally From Here?

    Cloud software giant Oracle has rallied smartly from a September/October low. Indeed, the shares have broken a longer-term downward trend. However, does that mean that prices are extended or ready for further gains? Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Wednesday. Let's check and see if the charts and the quantitative approach line up. In this daily bar chart of IFF, below, I see an improving technical picture.

  • 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

    Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2022. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...

  • Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming U.S. inflation data caps gains

    (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China's demand outlook improved, though gains were limited ahead of upcoming inflation data from the United States. Brent crude had risen 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.83 per barrel by 0442 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.54 per barrel. Both benchmarks rose 3% in Wednesday's session, boosted by hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output.

  • GM wants to get Cadillac Lyriq to customers faster after only 122 deliveries in 2022

    As customers wait, GM said the production process was deliberately slow so the automaker could work out any problems with the electric Cadillac early.

  • Century Aluminum Is Forging Its Way Out of a Bottom Pattern

    Since the middle of November I have been covering more good-looking charts of stocks in the materials sector. Hecla Mining is my top pick for 2023-24, for example. Here on Wednesday I want to show Real Money readers the charts of Century Aluminum , which is just coming out of a nice bottom formation.

  • Everybody Wants the Honda Civic Type R

    At the 2023 Performance Car of the Year, nobody could keep their hands off the new Honda Civic Type R.

  • Report: Used car prices expected to drop

    The prices of used cars are expected to drop this year, according to a new report from Cox Automotive.

  • Is Mueller Industries an Investible Stock Now?

    Investor Mario Gabelli appeared on FinTV Wednesday morning and recommended Mueller Industries . In this daily bar chart of MLI, below, I see a decent looking chart picture. The trading volume looks like it has improved since July while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a drift lower from early August.

  • Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Disposition, Special Dividend and Updated Guidance

    CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2023 Paramount Resources Ltd. (ʺParamountʺ or the ʺCompanyʺ) (TSX: POU) is pleased to announce the closing of the disposition of its Kaybob Smoky and Kaybob South Duvernay properties and a special dividend of $1.00 per class A common share (ʺCommon Shareʺ). The Company is also pleased to provide preliminary estimates of its fourth quarter production and annual 2022 capital expenditures and updates to its 2023 guidance, preliminary 2024 guidance and five-year outlook.