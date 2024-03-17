Off-Season Cruising: The Secret to Saving Big on Your Next Voyage

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

If you’ve ever shied away from taking a cruise because of the cost, you’re not alone. According to CruiseBooking.com, the average cost of a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean is between $400 and $4,000. And that’s not even paying the premium prices you’d find with Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, and similar high-end cruise lines.

If you want to take a cruise without breaking the bank, consider going during the off-season. This could lead to some serious savings and still let you enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience. Here’s how to save money through off-season cruising, according to experts.

Off-Season Cruises Come With Lower Fares

You can often find lower fares during the off-season since there’s less demand during this time and cruise lines are trying to drum up more business.

“Like many vacation destinations, cruise fares drop significantly once the off-season hits (upwards of 50% for some sailings),” said Colleen McDaniel, cruise expert at Cruise Critic. “Looking to the Caribbean as an example. The average starting cost of a 5-night cruise this September — considered the region’s off-season — is $382 less per guest than the average starting cost in the high-season month of June.”

Book Through Discount Travel Services for Cheaper Prices

Where you book your tickets has a major impact on what you pay, even during the off-season.

“Travelers should consider booking through discount travel sources like Costco or Undercover Tourist who may offer good deals on a variety of cruise lines, including Disney,” said Keri Baugh, owner of Bon Voyage With Kids. “Be sure to use a reputable site like this to book a discount cruise to make sure you are getting what you are paying for.”

Don’t Forget About Gift Cards

Did you know you can buy gift cards for some of the major cruise lines? Not only that but you can actually score some deals on these gift cards for more savings.

“Consider purchasing gift cards at places like Costco or Target for Disney or cruise lines like Carnival, where you may be able to get the full amount of the gift card at a discounted price,” said Baugh. “You CAN use Disney Gift Cards to pay for your Disney Cruise and if you are a Target Red Card holder, you will get 5% off the gift card purchase price but you will receive the full amount of the card. If you purchase enough cards, this can be a lot of savings.”

And if you don’t want to buy your own gift cards, you can always put them on your holiday wish list.

Take Advantage of Bundles and Last-Minute Deals

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive experience, ask your cruise line of choice about any bundles.

“To help entice travelers to book in slower seasons, many cruise lines will offer special deal packages to help sweeten the offer (think cabin upgrades, onboard credit and free beverage packages),” said McDaniel.

And don’t forget about those last-minute deals.

“Check the cruise company websites themselves,” Baugh added. “Sometimes, there are discounted offers for cruises in the off-season or last-minute offers if they have room on an upcoming cruise and want to sell those cabins.”

Be Flexible With Timing

An off-season voyage can be less expensive than any other time, but the more flexible you are, the more potential savings you can get.

“Even as cruise fares drop for off-season cruises, you can still save a bunch if you time your cruise appropriately and have the flexibility to shop multiple sail dates,” said McDaniel. “Fares can fluctuate significantly from week to week, as cruise lines adjust fares to fill capacity on individual sailings.”

For example, if you book a week earlier for a September Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas voyage, you could save up to $222 per guest.

Choose a Port You Can Drive To

Airfare is expensive, so if you choose a port you can drive to, you could save a lot of money.

“Travelers can save thousands on the cost of airfare and pre-cruise hotels by selecting a cruise port they’re able to drive to,” said McDaniel. “With plenty of cruise ports sprinkled all across the U.S. — from Boston, New York City and Baltimore, to Galveston, New Orleans and Los Angeles — it’s easy for many travelers to skip on those added travel costs and drive straight to port.”

Plus, you get to skip security and the overall hassle of being at the airport.

Go With an Indoor Cabin

Cruise ships tend to have several different types of accommodations, meaning prices vary widely from the lowest to the highest tier. If saving money is the goal, and you don’t plan to spend much time in your room anyway, go with the cheapest option.

“While it doesn’t have a great view, an indoor cabin or one without a verandah will be less expensive,” said Baugh. “If you don’t mind an indoor stateroom and plan to enjoy all of the options of the cruise outside of your room, an indoor cabin can save you a lot of money.”

Book a Shorter Voyage

Looking to save even more? Book a shorter trip.

“If you want the cruise experience but don’t have a big budget, consider a three-day or four-day cruise,” said Baugh. “You get all of the fun of a cruise but just over a shorter period of time.”

Focus on Indoor Activities

Taking a cruise during the off-season might come with less than ideal weather conditions, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy yourself.

“Traveling in the off-season, like the winter, for a Caribbean cruise will be much more affordable. The weather might be variable but you can still enjoy the pools and all of the indoor activities,” said Baugh. “I often tell people — remember when you are cruising, the cruise ship IS the destination. Enjoy all that it offers!”

Plus, since the cruise ship might be less crowded during the off-season, you’ll have amply room to move around and get that prime spot without much competition. The ports are also likely to be less busy.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Off-Season Cruising: The Secret to Saving Big on Your Next Voyage