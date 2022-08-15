U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.00
    -11.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,637.00
    -81.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,543.75
    -34.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.50
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.44
    -0.65 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0247
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.67 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2111
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3030
    -0.1770 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,835.27
    +261.07 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.31
    +22.03 (+3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,829.47
    +282.49 (+0.99%)
     

Off-season travel demand grows between Australia and Southeast Asia as borders reopen

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While July to September is considered a slow travel season for both Australia and Southeast Asian countries, Trip.com data shows that more travellers from these two regions are travelling during this season. For Southeast Asian consumers based in tropical countries, summer is the perfect time to visit a cooler destination like Australia, and vice versa. For Australian travellers, short-haul travel to Southeast Asia remains perennially popular, especially after travel restrictions were gradually eased in the area this year.

In order to fully grasp the travel trends in the APAC region and Australia, Trip.com took an in-depth look at bookings data during June and July for these two key areas, with some intriguing insights discovered along the way.

Asian travel to Australia is on the rise, with UK long-haul trips increasing

Unsurprisingly, trips to Australia are most popular among travellers from New Zealand, but what is interesting is the amount of travellers heading to Australia from Asia. In fact, flight bookings from Southeast Asia to Australia increased 35% between June and July, compared to Trip.com booking data from April and May. As Australia and New Zealand recently removed many of the travel restrictions that have been in place during the pandemic, this has led to a spike in interest from Asian travellers.

In the top 5 countries travelling to Australia this summer, Indonesia came in second place behind New Zealand, with Singapore taking 3rd place and Thailand 5th place. UK travellers took the 4th spot, suggesting that the appetite for long-haul trips is increasing in the UK market too.

Australians are frequently heading to Asia to escape the cold

Domestically, during Australian winter, Trip.com data emphasises the trend for Australia's southern residents to visit Queensland in the north to enjoy warmer weather during the off-season, with Brisbane, Cairns, the Gold Coast and the Whitsundays all attracting domestic travellers.

Driven by the international travel market recovering in the first half of 2022, Trip.com data shows that more Australians are frequently heading further north to escape the cold during the winter. Since April, the ratio of international bookings made on Trip.com Australia has continued to increase, with 42% in March rising to 63% in July.

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic, most Australian international travellers booking on Trip.com have chosen to travel short haul to Southeast Asia during winter this year. Local tourism from Australia to the region is on the rise, with flight bookings to the region increasing by 97% in June and July compared to April and May. Countries including Indonesia, India, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore all made it into the top 10 most popular destinations for Australian users during June and July, with Indonesia taking the top spot, which aligned with the reopening of borders in many Asian countries this year.

Trip.com recently partnered with Tourism Malaysia to offer Australian travellers exclusive deals on their next trip to the region, including return flights from $488. Here, you can find out more about the Discover Malaysia campaign and explore the full list of discounts and promotions on flights and hotels. Since the launch of the campaign, we have seen a 34% increase in flight bookings, which just confirms the increased appetite of Australian travellers to visit Southeast Asia this year and beyond.

(PRNewsfoto/Trip.com)
(PRNewsfoto/Trip.com)

SOURCE Trip.com

Recommended Stories

  • Cruise Lines’ Crew Shortages Lead to Canceled Trips, Less Pizza

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise ships are filling up again, but passengers have been reporting back quicker than crew members.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Carnival Corp.’s Princess Cruises this week canceled 11 fall s

  • Disney World Gives its Biggest Fans Something for Free (No, Really)

    The theme park giant has mostly been all about raising prices, but the Mouse House sometimes surprises you.

  • Where Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean Sit on Covid Vaccines

    Cruise line covid-19 vaccination and testing rules, which were imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of the pandemic, have been stricter than most. The rules and regulations were set forth to begin to return cruise lines to operational status. The cruise lines first had to be staffed accordingly and set up with the ability to test, treat and quarantine for covid medical emergencies.

  • Travel Insurance Is Hugely Popular This Year. So Are Claims.

    Some insurers raised premiums after including pandemic coverage but travel snarls could lead many to take a loss on policies.

  • Money: 9 top tips to save while you’re on holiday

    There are ways to keep costs down so that you can enjoy the summer abroad.

  • Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

    Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country's largest lake, to near its lowest level ever recorded, exposing swaths of previously underwater rocks and warming the water to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea. Tourists flocking to the popular northern lake Friday for the start of Italy’s key summer long weekend found a vastly different landscape than in past years.

  • Giada De Laurentiis shares her travel essentials

    Recommended essentials you should consider never traveling without.

  • Silver-Haired and Shameless About Perks: Retirees Take Part-time Work in Travel

    Maria Boyd-Scott turned 60 last month, and she and her wife, Joey Boyd-Scott, 68, celebrated the milestone in style: They flew business class to Amsterdam, staying at a Hilton for two nights, and then headed to France for two nights at the Waldorf Astoria Versailles. The damage to their wallets? Thanks to their part-time travel jobs, their flights cost $462 total — they paid only the taxes. The Hilton in Amsterdam was $55 a night, and the five-star hotel in France was $75 a night. The Boyd-Scott

  • Disney is wildly expensive. Super fans gave their 7 best tips to save.

    A trip to Walt Disney World can really add up. We're talking thousands of dollars between the basics - park tickets, airfare, hotels, ground transportation and regular meals - and extras like character dining, bubble-blowing machines and line-skipping privileges. "I often say that Disney is the very best company at getting you to spend money and be happy doing it," said Don Munsil, who runs the Disney discount site MouseSavers.com with his wife, Sarah Stone. "You're like, 'Oh, gosh, I can get th

  • Some cruise lines drop vaccination requirements

    Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises will no longer require guests to apply for a vaccination exemption for most trips fewer than 16 days.

  • Las Vegas airport flights grounded after ‘unfounded’ reports of shooting spark panic

    Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport were unfounded, but an unruly subject was taken into custody and a loud noise sent crowds running.

  • How to effortlessly eat well and avoid the tourist traps on holiday

    After a long day hobbling over the cobblestones of ancient Rome, fuelled by gelato and Campari, I succumbed to an overzealous Italian.

  • You've probably never heard of these genius airport hacks

    The airport doesn’t have to be a stressful bookend around your vacation. Learn to travel like a pro with these brilliant insider tips.

  • Public Pension Systems Join Those Stung by Crypto Crash

    Among the investors who bet on cryptocurrency over the past year are pension funds that manage public workers’ retirement savings. A Quebec pension fund made a $150 million equity investment in Celsius Network LLC last fall. A $5 billion retirement fund serving Houston firefighters said last October it had put $25 million into bitcoin and ether.

  • Progressive Is the Best-Run Auto Insurer. Should You Buy?

    Auto insurers’ shares have held up this year despite poor results, as investors figure the companies eventually will realize a double benefit from higher insurance premiums and higher rates.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

    Jain, who was born in India, spent two decades building Deutsche Bank into one of the world's top universal banks. In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008 and the European debt crisis that followed, Jain pushed Deutsche to remain Europe’s “last man standing” as U.S. firms pulled ahead in global banking. The years of expansion into risky investment banking businesses came back to haunt the bank, as regulation made complex trades more costly.

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • Institutional Investors Are Increasingly Using Crypto Options Trading to Hedge Their Bets in Bear Market

    Options trading volume has risen on crypto exchanges, and even miners are using options strategies to muddle through the current, uncertain environment.

  • The SoftBank Experiment Has Failed. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The stock market can be a humbling place—just ask Masayoshi Son. The founder and CEO of SoftBank Group (ticker: SFTBY), “Masa” made one of the single-best venture investments of all time, providing a $20 million grubstake to Jack Ma when he started the e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) in 2000. Targeted to be $100 billion, Masa focused the Vision Fund on companies poised to benefit from the widespread adoption of artificial-intelligence software.