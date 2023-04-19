Offer Update

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.

FOPRESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Having raised gross funds of £22.0 million to date under the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 14 October 2022, the Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc has decided to bring forward the closing date for applications under the Offer to 24 April 2023 (12 noon). A final allotment will be made shortly thereafter (expected to be on 26 April 2023) and the Offer then closed.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181



