U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,063.00
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,355.00
    -60.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,593.25
    +7.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.50
    -11.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.39
    +0.74 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.50
    +9.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +0.58 (+3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1940
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,877.95
    +937.40 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.49
    +25.14 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,705.89
    -383.36 (-1.27%)
     

Offer Declared Unconditional In All Respects And Delisting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
G4S plc
·27 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

6 APRIL 2021

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

G4S PLC

by

ATLAS UK BIDCO LIMITED

(a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal)

OFFER DECLARED UNCONDITIONAL IN ALL RESPECTS AND DELISTING

1. Introduction

On 8 December 2020 the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) and of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”), a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the “Offer”). The full terms of, and conditions to, the Offer and the procedures for acceptance were set out in the offer document dated 5 January 2021 (the "Offer Document") and in respect of G4S Shares held in certificated form, the Form of Acceptance. On 16 March 2021, Allied Bidco announced that the Offer had become unconditional as to acceptances.

Allied Bidco is pleased to announce that all of the Conditions of its Offer for G4S have now been satisfied or waived and, accordingly, the Offer is now unconditional in all respects.

Steve Jones, President and Chief Executive of Allied Universal said:

“I am excited about what this unique and compelling combination can deliver. I am delighted to welcome Ashley Almanza and G4S’s senior management team to Allied Universal. I look forward to working together to ensure a seamless integration and to establishing a business that can better serve its customers, create new opportunities for its employees and lead the industry for the next generation.”

Ashley Almanza, Chief Executive Officer of G4S said:

“I would like to thank G4S colleagues around the world for their significant, collective contribution to the successful restructuring and repositioning of G4S which has made it possible to combine two of the best companies in the global security industry. This has produced an excellent outcome for employees, customers and all of our key stakeholders. My team and I look forward to working with Allied Universal to support a successful integration of the two businesses.”

2. Level of acceptances

As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 1 April 2021 (being the latest practicable date prior to the release of this announcement), Allied Bidco had received valid acceptances of the Offer in respect of a total of 1,369,378,282 G4S Shares, representing approximately 88.25 per cent. of the existing issued ordinary share capital of G4S.

3. Delisting, cancellation of trading and re‑registration

As the Offer is now unconditional in all respects and Allied Bidco has by virtue of its acceptances of the Offer acquired, or agreed to acquire, issued share capital carrying more than 75 per cent. of the voting rights of G4S, Allied Bidco will now procure that G4S makes applications to cancel the listing of G4S Shares on the Official List, to cancel trading in G4S Shares on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities and to re-register G4S as a private limited company.

It is anticipated that the cancellation of the listing of G4S Shares on the Official List and trading of G4S Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will take effect no earlier than 5 May 2021.

As soon as possible after the delisting and cancellation of trading occurs, it is intended that G4S will be re‑registered as a private company under the relevant provisions of the Act.

On 19 March 2021, Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") approved the removal from trading of the G4S VP Interests from Nasdaq and the official listing. The last day of trading on Nasdaq will be 16 April 2021.

Delisting of the G4S Shares and the re-registration of G4S as a private limited company will significantly reduce the liquidity and marketability of any G4S Shares in respect of which the Offer has not been accepted at that time, and the reporting and disclosure requirements will be significantly reduced. Any remaining G4S Shareholders will become minority shareholders in a majority controlled private limited company and may therefore be unable to sell their G4S Shares. There can be no certainty that G4S would pay any further dividends or other distributions or that such minority G4S Shareholders will again be offered an opportunity to sell their G4S Shares on terms which are equivalent to or no less advantageous than those under the Offer.

4. Compulsory Acquisition

As set out in paragraph 18 of Part II of the Offer Document, if Allied Bidco receives acceptances under the Offer in respect of, and/or otherwise acquires, both 90 per cent. or more in value of the G4S Shares to which the Offer relates and 90 per cent. or more of the voting rights carried by those shares, Allied Bidco intends to exercise its rights in accordance with sections 974 to 991 of the Act to acquire compulsorily the remaining G4S Shares on the same terms as the Offer.

5. Continuation of Offer and action to be taken

The Offer will remain open for acceptance until further notice. At least 14 days' notice will be given by an announcement before the Offer is closed.

G4S Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer are urged to do so as soon as possible in accordance with the following procedures:

  • If you hold your G4S Shares in certificated form (that is, not in CREST), you should complete and return the Form of Acceptance accompanying the Offer Document as soon as possible.

  • If you hold your G4S Shares in uncertificated form (that is, in CREST), you should ensure that an Electronic Acceptance is made by you or on your behalf and that the TTE instruction settles as soon as possible. If you hold your G4S Shares as a CREST sponsored member, you should contact your CREST sponsor as only your CREST sponsor will be able to send the necessary TTE instruction to Euroclear.

  • G4S ADR Holders who wish to participate in the Offer should contact their Depositary.

  • G4S VP Holders who wish to participate in the Offer should contact Danske Bank.

Full details on how to accept the Offer are set out in paragraph 16 of Part II and Parts D and E of Appendix 1 of the Offer Document.

If you have any questions about the Offer or are in any doubt as to how to complete the Form of Acceptance (if your G4S Shares are held in certificated form), please contact Link Group on 0371 664 0321 (if calling within the UK) or on +44 371 664 0321 (if calling from outside the UK). Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 am – 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Group cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

6. Settlement

Settlement of consideration to which any accepting G4S Shareholder is entitled under the Offer shall be effected by the issue of cheques or CREST payments as follows: (i) in the case of acceptances which have been received and are valid and complete in all respects on or before the date of this announcement, within 14 days of the date of this announcement; or (ii) in the case of further acceptances, within 14 days of the date of receipt of an acceptance which is valid and complete in all respects.

7. Other

Unless the context otherwise requires and save to the extent superseded in this announcement, the definitions and rules of interpretation used in the Offer Document shall also apply in this announcement.

The percentages of G4S Shares referred to in this announcement are based upon a figure of 1,551,594,436 G4S Shares in issue as at close of business in London on 1 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the release of this announcement.

A copy of this announcement shall be made available on the Allied Bidco website at www.securityservicesthereforyou.com and on the G4S website at www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

For the avoidance of doubt, the content of the websites referred to in this paragraph 7 is not incorporated into and, save for the information specifically incorporated by reference into this announcement, does not form part of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Allied Bidco / Allied Universal
Steve Jones, President and Chief Executive
c/o Teneo

Teneo, PR adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco
Charles Armitstead + 44 7703 330 269
Matt Denham + 44 7825 735 596

Morgan Stanley, as Lead Financial Adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco
Henry Stewart / Laurence Hopkins / David Khayat +44 20 7425 8000
/ Duncan Williamson / Tom Perry

Credit Suisse, as Joint Financial Adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco
Raymond R. Raimondi, Jr. / Joe Hannon / Ben Deary +44 20 7888 8888

Moelis & Company, as Joint Financial Adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco
Jonathan Kaye +1 212 883 3800
Liam Beere

G4S
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations + 44 20 7963 3189

Media enquiries:
Sophie McMillan, Head of Media + 44 20 7963 3333

Brunswick, PR adviser to G4S
Charles Pretzlik / Jonathan Glass + 44 20 7404 5959

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, as Joint Lead Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to G4S
Andrew Seaton / Robert Way / William Morton + 44 20 7986 4000

J.P. Morgan Cazenove, as Joint Lead Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to G4S
Edmund Byers / Celia Murray / Richard Walsh + 44 20 7742 4000

Goldman Sachs, as Financial Adviser to G4S
Mark Sorrell / Jose Barreto + 44 (20 7774 1000

Lazard, as Financial Adviser to G4S
William Rucker / Nicholas Page + 44 20 7187 2000

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are retained as legal advisers to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco.

Linklaters LLP is retained as legal adviser to G4S.

Important notices relating to financial advisers

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (“PRA”) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and the PRA in the United Kingdom is acting exclusively as lead financial adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Credit Suisse International (“Credit Suisse”), which is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the United Kingdom, is acting as joint financial adviser exclusively for Allied Universal and Allied Bidco and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to any person other than Allied Universal and Allied Bidco for providing the protections afforded to clients of Credit Suisse, nor for providing advice in relation to the content of this announcement or any matter referred to herein. Neither Credit Suisse nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Credit Suisse in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Moelis & Company LLC ("Moelis & Company") is acting exclusively as joint financial adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Moelis & Company, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the PRA and regulated in the UK by the FCA and the PRA, is acting as joint lead financial adviser for the Company and for no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. Neither Citi nor any of its affiliates, directors or employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Citi in connection with the matters set out in this announcement or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) (“J.P. Morgan Cazenove”) which is authorised in the United Kingdom by the PRA and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the FCA, is acting as joint lead financial adviser exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, nor for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein.

Goldman Sachs International (“Goldman Sachs”), which is authorised in the United Kingdom by the PRA and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the FCA, is acting exclusively for the Company as financial adviser and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. Goldman Sachs will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs or for providing advice in connection with the matters set out in this announcement or any other matter referred to in this document.

Lazard & Co., Limited (“Lazard”), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to the Company and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Lazard nor for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement. Neither Lazard nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Lazard in connection with the matters set out in this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

In accordance with the City Code, normal United Kingdom market practice and Rule 14e-5(b) of the US Exchange Act, each of Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citi, J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Goldman Sachs and Lazard and their respective affiliates will continue to act as connected exempt principal trader in G4S Shares on the London Stock Exchange. These purchases and activities by connected exempt principal traders which are required to be made public in the United Kingdom pursuant to the City Code will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com. This information will also be publicly disclosed in the United States to the extent that such information is made public in the United Kingdom.

Further information

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Offer or otherwise nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of G4S pursuant to the Offer in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable laws. The Offer is being implemented solely pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document and, in respect of G4S Shares held in certificated form, the Form of Acceptance, which, together, contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to accept the Offer. Any decision by G4S Shareholders in respect of, or other response to, the Offer should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Offer Document and, in respect of G4S Shares held in certificated form, the Form of Acceptance. G4S Shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance carefully because they contain important information in relation to the Offer.

Information relating to G4S Shareholders

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by G4S Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from G4S may be provided to Allied Bidco during the Offer Period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the City Code to comply with Rule 2.11.

Additional information for US G4S Shareholders and G4S ADR Holders

The Offer is being made to G4S Shareholders resident in the United States in reliance on, and compliance with, Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act, and Regulation 14E thereunder, as a “Tier II” tender offer (as set forth in Rule 14d-1(d) under the US Exchange Act) and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of the City Code. The Offer is being made in the United States by Allied Bidco and no one else.

The Offer relates to the shares of a United Kingdom incorporated company and is subject to United Kingdom disclosure and other procedural requirements, which are different from certain United States disclosure and procedural requirements.

Furthermore, the payment and settlement procedure with respect to the Offer will comply with the relevant United Kingdom rules, which differ from US payment and settlement procedures, particularly with regard to the date of payment of consideration.

The Offer is being made in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including, to the extent applicable, Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act and Regulation 14E thereunder as a “Tier II” tender offer (as set forth in Rule 14d-1(d) under the US Exchange Act) and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of the City Code. In accordance with normal United Kingdom practice and consistent with Rule 14e-5(b) under the US Exchange Act, Allied Bidco, certain affiliated companies and their nominees or brokers (acting as agents) may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares in G4S other than pursuant to the Offer, during the period in which the Offer would remain open for acceptance (or, if the Offer is implemented by way of a Scheme, until the date on which the Scheme becomes effective, lapses or is otherwise withdrawn). If such purchases or arrangements to purchase were to be made, they would be made outside the United States either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices and would comply with applicable law, including, to the extent applicable, the US Exchange Act. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required in the UK, will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com.

Certain financial information included in this announcement and the Offer Document has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards applicable in the United Kingdom, and may not be comparable to financial information of United States companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

The receipt of consideration by a US G4S Shareholder or a G4S ADR Holder for the transfer of its G4S Shares or its G4S ADRs, as applicable, pursuant to the Offer may be a taxable transaction for United States federal income tax purposes and under applicable United States state and local, as well as non-US and other, tax laws. Each G4S Shareholder and G4S ADR Holder is urged to consult their independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Offer, and acceptance of the Offer, applicable to them, including under applicable United States federal, state and local, as well as non-US and other, tax laws.

It may be difficult for US G4S Shareholders or G4S ADR Holders to enforce their rights and claims arising out of the US federal securities laws, since G4S is organised under the laws of England and Wales, and some or all of its officers and directors are residents of countries other than the United States. It may not be possible to sue a non-US company or its directors, officers or affiliates, in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its directors, officers and affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction and judgment of a United States court.

Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any United States state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Offer, or passed upon the fairness of the Offer or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Additional Information for Danish G4S Shareholders and G4S VP Holders

This document does not constitute an offer document under Danish securities laws and consequently is not required to be nor has been filed with or approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as this document has not been prepared in the context of a public takeover offer in Denmark within the meaning of the Danish Capital Markets Act or any executive orders issued pursuant thereto.

Overseas jurisdictions

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom should inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable requirements. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom to accept the Offer or to execute and deliver the Form of Acceptance, may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the City Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom.

Unless otherwise determined by Allied Universal or required by the City Code, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer is not being made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may accept the Offer by any use, means or instrumentality (including, but not limited to, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction including the United States or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction and the Offer may not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and any formal documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send them in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction.

The availability of the Offer to G4S Shareholders who are not resident in and citizens of the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located or of which they are citizens. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements of their jurisdictions.

Further details in relation to G4S Shareholders in overseas jurisdictions are contained in the Offer Document.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference in the announcement), oral statements made regarding the Offer, and other information published by Allied Universal, Allied Bidco or G4S contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Allied Universal and G4S and their respective groups, and certain plans and objectives of Allied Universal and G4S with respect to the Enlarged Group. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements of future expectations which are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on management’s current expectations, projections and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Allied Universal, the Allied Universal Group, G4S and/or the G4S Group to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions, including as to future potential cost savings, synergies, earnings, cash flow, return on average capital employed, production, divestitures and prospects. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate” or “does not anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “expect” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “is subject to”, “goals”, “intend”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “plan”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “probably”, “project”, “risks”, “seek”, “target” or variations of such words and phrases and statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Allied Universal, the Allied Universal Group, G4S and/or the G4S Group and that could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) changes in demand for Allied Universal’s and/or G4S’s products; (b) currency fluctuations; (c) loss of market share and industry competition; (d) risks associated with the identification of suitable properties, acquirors and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (e) changes in macroeconomic or trading conditions; (f) the impact of COVID-19; and (g) changes in government and regulation including in relation to health and safety. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors.

All forward looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Although Allied Universal, Allied Bidco and G4S believe that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, Allied Universal, Allied Bidco, G4S and their respective associates, directors, officers and advisers provide no representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Each forward looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. None of Allied Universal, Allied Bidco, the Allied Universal Group, G4S or the G4S Group undertakes any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required (including under the United Kingdom Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the FCA). In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward looking statements contained in this announcement.

No forecasts or estimates

No statement in this announcement is intended as a profit forecast, profit estimate or quantified financial benefits statement for any period and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings or earnings per share for Allied Universal, Allied Bidco, G4S or the Enlarged Group, as appropriate, for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the respective historical published cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings or earnings per share for Allied Universal, Allied Bidco or G4S as appropriate or to mean that the Enlarged Group’s earnings in the first 12 months following the Offer, or in any subsequent period, would necessarily match or be greater than those of Allied Bidco or G4S for the relevant preceding financial period or any other period.

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement and the documents required by Rule 26 of the City Code will be available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, for inspection on Allied Universal’s website (https://www.securityservicesthereforyou.com/) and on G4S’s website (https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers) by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of the websites referred to in this announcement are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

G4S Shareholders may request a hard copy of this announcement by contacting Link Group on 0371 664 0321 (if calling within the UK) or on +44 371 664 0321 (if calling from outside the UK). Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 am – 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Group cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes or by submitting a request in writing to Link Group, Corporate Actions at The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU. If you have received this announcement in electronic form, copies of this announcement and any document or information incorporated by reference into this announcement will not be provided unless such a request is made.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or from an independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) if you are located in the United Kingdom or, if you are located outside the United Kingdom, from an appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

Rounding

Certain figures included in this announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown for the same category presented in different tables or forms may vary slightly and figures shown as totals in certain tables or forms may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.


Recommended Stories

  • Archegos-linked stocks slide as markets eye more unwinding

    Archegos Capital Management’s ill-fated bets weighed on ViacomCBS, Discovery Inc and other media stocks on Monday, and at least one analyst said it remained unclear when banks exposed to the troubled family office would be done selling off their positions in the shares. Archegos, run by U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, was caught on the wrong side of debt-laden bets on the stocks of these companies last month, forcing several Wall Street banks that acted as brokers to sell shares in the companies. Credit Suisse Group AG, which is expected to record billions of dollars in losses from its exposure to Archegos, is still unwinding its positions, a source familiar with the trades said on Monday.

  • South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

    South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. "In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced - if not ultra-low - models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users," said Ko Eui-young, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Gold Climbs as Investors Weigh Drop in Yields, Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced as investors weighed a drop in real yields against solid U.S. data that signaled a recovery from the pandemic.Bullion rose as much as 0.4% after ending Monday little changed. Real yields fell for the third time in four sessions, buoying gold’s attractiveness. Still, data point to a rebound as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus and fiscal relief takes hold. Figures showed U.S. service providers experienced the fastest growth on record in March, and stocks climbed to a record.Bullion has clawed back some ground after dropping last week to near the lowest level since June, with recent movements largely being dictated by the direction of bond yields. Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds are near the lowest in almost a year following sustained outflows.“Gold prices are probably buoyed by falling real yields, as well as a weaker U.S. dollar,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX in Singapore. “A slight fall in real yields reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.”Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,733.94 an ounce at 10:26 a.m. in Singapore. Silver climbed, while palladium and platinum were both steady. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after dropping 0.3% on Monday.Gold “needs to break above $1,750 before it can head higher,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. “While bullion found strong hands in the $1,680s, the March lows, and has been relatively bullish, it is still far too early to determine that the trend has reversed higher.”Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years. She also outlined the case for a harmonized corporate tax rate across major economies, in her first major speech on international economic policy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Drops With Virus Risks in Europe Dimming the Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged the most in nearly two weeks as growing delays in Europe’s reopening and looming Iranian supply dampened hopes for a swift decline in global inventories.Futures in New York slumped 4.6% on Monday, sending prices to the lowest in more than a week and markedly below U.S. crude’s 50-day moving average. The U.K. may delay global travel beyond May 17 if Covid-19 infections continue to surge around the world, while Italy also extended some restrictions for travelers, adding further pressure to a recovery in oil consumption.Meanwhile, Iran, the U.S. and the remaining members in the 2015 nuclear deal are set to gather in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss potentially resurrecting the agreement, presenting a possible path toward removing sanctions on the Middle Eastern country’s oil exports. Yet, Iran indicated talks won’t succeed without the U.S. fully removing sanctions.“OPEC+ deciding to phase in production increases over time, when combined with news that potentially there could be more Iranian output, could very well mean that the market perceives there will be an imbalance more than previously,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “Demand from Europe being significantly slower may derail” the near-term outlook for consumption.More Iranian supply coming back to the market and renewed lockdowns complicate the picture for OPEC and its allies, which agreed last week to raise production by more than 2 million barrels a day over the next several months. Iran’s exports of crude, condensate and oil products could easily reach as much as 2 million barrels a day in the coming months amid a relatively muted U.S. response to higher shipments, according to consultant FGE.Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees “a lot more” output being needed over the northern hemisphere’s summer to meet rising demand, and OPEC+ can adjust their decision as needed when it meets next at the end of April.Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised prices for May oil shipments to Asia. Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region by 20 to 50 cents a barrel from April. Most prices for northwest European customers won’t be changed, while most grades to the U.S. will be cut by 10 cents. The move hinted at Saudi Arabia’s confidence in Asian demand recovering further.Brent’s nearest timespread has remained in backwardation since last week -- a bullish pattern in which near-term prices trade at a premium to those further out -- signaling tightening supplies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World Bank chief expects G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday he expects China, the United States and other Group of 20 major economies to extend a freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021 when they meet this week. The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has already helped countries defer some $5.7 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June, according to World Bank data. Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies, Malpass told reporters, but gave no specific estimate.

  • Tesla’s Blowout Deliveries Lift Shares Even as Smaller Peers Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. first-quarter delivery numbers blew past analysts’ estimates, helping the stock fend off a slide in the broader electric vehicle industry amid growing skepticism about the future of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.Shares of the Elon Musk-led company closed up 4.4% in New York, leaving it down 2.1% year to date. Over the past 12 months, the stock has advanced more than 600%. Other EV stocks like Workhorse Group Inc. and Lordstown Motors Corp. dropped on Monday.EV companies overall have received some good news in the past week, including a big push into electric vehicles in the infrastructure spending bill unveiled last week, and the estimate-crushing delivery figures from Tesla. But that may not be enough to stop a decline in the stocks that has seen investor interest wane this year. Auto stocks, EV and otherwise, have also been plagued by a global shortage of semiconductors.“The rhetoric around Biden’s infrastructure stimulus is what’s creating the weakness,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said in an interview, discussing the EV selloff. “There is low certainty this will pass as proposed,” the analyst said.However, the underperformance in EVs is probably misplaced, Irwin said, noting that both political parties like the domestic success story of Tesla and would welcome a revival of Detroit with EVs.Biden’s infrastructure bill has already started facing its challenges, with Republicans saying they want no part of the corporate tax hikes needed to pay for the plan and some progressive Democrats saying the package would not spend nearly enough.Most EV companies’ shares fell on Monday. Workhorse lost 6.4% and Lordstown Motors closed down 4%. Nikola Corp. tumbled 7.8%, while Fisker Inc. and XPeng Inc. both ended the day 2.5% lower.Tesla on Friday said it delivered 184,800 cars worldwide for the first quarter of the year, outpacing the 169,850 average of analysts’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. While the company does not break out sales by geography, the U.S. and China are its largest markets and the company said it was “encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China.”‘Sentiment Shifter’“These delivery numbers are a paradigm and sentiment shifter for the space going forward,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note, calling Tesla’s delivery numbers a “jaw dropper.”Models 3 and Y, which accounted for almost all of the sales in the period, are manufactured in Tesla’s plants in Fremont, California, and in Shanghai, China.“Receptivity to the Model Y in China was always a gray area in our minds since there was never disclosure on deposit/interest levels from Tesla,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne wrote in a note, adding that the strength in that country appeared to have driven sales.Several Wall Street analysts raised their estimates and price targets on Tesla after the sales results. JPMorgan Chase analyst Ryan Brinkman said its ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the last three months of 2020, stands out in the industry, given global light vehicle production is estimated to have declined about 16% sequentially in the same period because of the chip shortage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon sues Energy Transfer over charges from pipeline dispute

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp's XTO Energy shale unit filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Energy Transfer LP over disputed payments for the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a Texas state court filing. The suit alleges the pipeline operator hit XTO with deficiency charges and revoked other credits after the oil producer shifted some oil to other outlets last August. Exxon took the actions after a U.S. court ordered Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut, it said.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Scaramucci: Bitcoin Is The Apex Predator, But Ethereum Will Be The Actual Store Of Value

    Anthony Scaramucci, known Bitcoin proponent heading global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, believes that the future of the digital asset in investment portfolios is inevitable. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci called it "the apex predator in the space. I tell my clients whether you like it or not, the world is moving into digitization.” SkyBridge Capital’s Bitcoin Fund LP holds over $600 million worth of Bitcoin at present, and two weeks ago, the firm applied for the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, by Scaramucci’s own admission, SkyBridge’s focus on Bitcoin may have more to do with its clients’ preferences rather than his own. “I predicted Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow, but I’m in an institutionalist sort of business. I think like an institutionalist, and I’ve got to get my clients thinking about cryptocurrency and digital assets. So, as a first step, I’m focused on Bitcoin and we only have now a Bitcoin fund,” he said. Why It Matters: In recent months, Ethereum has risen in popularity, and price, after its use cases extended beyond DeFi (decentralized finance) into the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has garnered support from high-profile investors, including Mark Cuban, who recently revealed his bullish stance on Ethereum, calling it a “hotbed of continuous innovation”. Scaramucci appeared to share this belief too, as he went on to state, "The technology around Ethereum is going to make it a sticky cryptocurrency and a store of value and something people will transact with.” What Else: While he wouldn’t recommend a 20% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency just yet, Scaramucci thinks that an allocation between one and three percent would be ideal for investors. “When you think about our children... they're going to be very comfortable transacting in Ethereum or Bitcoin, and I’ve got to get my clients ready for that,” he said. “If they have a 1, 2, or 3% position they're going to look at us as fiduciaries and think they were very well served.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During CeremonyAnalysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Traders Will Be Looking for Guidance from Fed Minutes, Chairman Powell

    Wednesday’s FOMC Meeting Minutes may offer insight as to what it will take for Fed policymakers to begin tightening sooner than expected.

  • Oil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors looked for bargains following the previous day's plunge of more than 4% on rising output from OPEC+ while strong economic data from the United States and China brightened recovery prospects. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.58%, to $58.99 barrel, after sliding 4.6% on Monday. Market sentiment was buoyed by a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showing activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March.

  • Tesla is on fire, but these EV-related stocks could end up just as hot

    Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers settled the question of whether demand for electric vehicles would strengthen and reach critical mass. Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) soared last year, but during 2021, volatility has been painful for shorter-term investors whose timing has been less than ideal. Then on April 5, the shares soared as much as 7% following the company’s report that it had delivered 184,800 electric vehicles during the first quarter.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Marathon Patent Mined 196 Bitcoin in Q1, Sees Having 100K+ Miners Online by Early 2022

    Marathon’s ASIC spending spree is one of many, and it could signal that bitcoin’s hashrate will hit new highs still this year.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • Philippines Plans U.S. Dollar Bonds ‘Before Rates Skyrocket,’ Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and will look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year.“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays on Tuesday. He didn’t provide more details on the debt plan.The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, according to budget data presented to Congress in August. Last week, it raised 55 billion yen ($500 million) through a 3-year Samurai bond sale.Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected” as virus cases surge, Dominguez said.The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces to until April 11 to control a rise in infections, and the two-week strict movement curbs will likely shave off 0.8 percentage points from this year’s growth, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Monday. Last year’s lockdown -- among the world’s longest -- pushed gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since at least 1946.Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of a plan to drive GDP growth to as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos.Debt TrimmingThe government doesn’t intend to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next.While the government isn’t planning to introduce new tax measures at this time, Dominguez said the finance department is looking at ways of “winding down” debt, including other possible revenue sources.The government aims to cap the budget deficit at 8.9% of GDP this year before lowering the gap to 7.3%.“I’d like to hear of solutions to the world debt problem,” Dominguez said of discussions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. “This is a problem of ours as well as problems of many countries.”(Updates with more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No Major Earnings Scheduled Next Week But Q1 Earnings Optimism, Biden’s Infra Plan to Drive Stocks Higher

    Although there are no major earnings scheduled to be released next week, U.S. President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan and Q1 earnings season that kicks in the second week of this month with a strong return of growth is expected to drive stocks higher.