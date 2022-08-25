NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

25 August 2022

Update on Offer for Subscription

Further to the announcement on 9 June 2022, the Board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company expects to open an offer for subscription (the "Offer") on or around 5 September 2022. It is expected that the Company will seek to raise no less than £20 million under the Offer.

In line with previous offers, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited ("CGWL") expects to offer an "early bird discount" of up to two per cent. on the application fee for those applications received by CGWL by 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 28 October 2022, subject to a maximum aggregate subscription under the "early bird offer" of £15 million. The two per cent. discount (to the standard 3.5 per cent. application fee) will only apply to applications which do not trigger the payment of introductory commission to a financial intermediary. In such cases, the available "early bird discount" will be one per cent. Discounts will be settled through the allotment of additional ordinary shares to the relevant subscriber.

Full details of the Offer will be set out in a prospectus to be published by the Company in connection with the Offer and a further announcement will be made upon the opening of the Offer.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

Important Information

CGWL reserves the right to vary the terms of the ‘early bird offer’, including to revoke such offer, at any time and in its sole discretion.

This announcement and the information contained herein is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. The Offer, if made, will be made solely by certain offer documentation which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how it may be accepted.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom and the availability of the Offer to persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of relevant jurisdictions. Therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom will need to inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable requirements.

