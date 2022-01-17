U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.33
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5980
    +0.3980 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,131.30
    -930.88 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.34
    -14.39 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Offer for Subscription Full

Draper Esprit VCT plc
·1 min read
In this article:
Draper Esprit VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
17 January 2022
The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc is very pleased to announce that offer for subscription which launched on 12 November 2021 has reached full capacity of £30 million (being £20 million plus the overallotment facility of £10 million) and no further applications will now be accepted.

Shares in respect of the remaining unallotted applications for the 2021/22 tax year are expected to be allotted on 1 April 2022. Shares in respect of applications for the 2022/23 tax year are expected to be allotted on 8 April 2022.


