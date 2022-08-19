U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,228.22
    -55.52 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,719.13
    -279.91 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,702.16
    -263.19 (-2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.57
    -45.15 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.02
    +0.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.60
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.46 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0051
    -0.0041 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1160 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0118 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0600
    +1.1980 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,361.81
    -2,079.25 (-8.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.08
    -34.52 (-6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.24
    +5.39 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.77 (-0.04%)
     

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OFG.L

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Update on offer for subscription

The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the “Company") has confirmed that the over-allotment facility may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 31 January 2022 (the “Offer”) up to a maximum of £40m. This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £60m.

A copy of the prospectus dated 31 January 2022 relating to the Offer (the "Prospectus") has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Prospectus can also be viewed on the Company's website: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-future-generations-vct/

 

For further information please contact:

 

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


Recommended Stories