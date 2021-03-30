Office Administrative Services Industry | BizVibe Adds New Office Administration Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their office administrative services category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 2,500+ office administration companies, spanning across 80+ countries, which are categorized into seven products and services.
Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in day-to-day office administrative services such as financial planning, billing and recordkeeping, personnel, and/or physical distribution and logistics. These services are provided to others on a contract or fee basis. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with office administrative services companies from all over the world.
What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?
The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:
Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
Company performance and risk monitoring
Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Related Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's office administrative services industry group is categorized into seven related products and services. Discover companies for all seven offerings which include:
Accounting services
Office management services
Executive management services
Business management services
Discover Companies in the Administrative and Support Services Industry
BizVibe lists office administrative services as a part of their administrative and support and waste management and remediation services industry. This industry contains 11 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:
Investigation and Security Services
Services to Buildings and Dwellings
Business Support Services
Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services
Facilities Support Services
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
