My Office Apps Introduces the New and Improved B2B Customer Portal

0
·2 min read

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA), an industry leader in business improvement software, announced the launch of the new and improved B2B Customer Portal, as a part of the fully integrated solution with the Kechie suite of products.

My Office Apps, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/My Office Apps)
My Office Apps, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/My Office Apps)

The new B2B Customer Portal is designed to offer your business clients an easy way to place orders. Your clients can log into the Customer Portal, view available products and inventory levels, create and manage orders, pay, and track orders. The orders are then available in real-time in Kechie and ready to be shipped. Once shipped, your client can view shipping details and tracking information. The new version of the B2B Customer Portal has all these features and capabilities, plus:

  • Add images for your products

  • Create your look and feel for your store

  • Create pricing levels

  • Display Inventory levels

  • Allows for direct communication through messaging within the Portal

  • New and improved shopping cart

  • Display products by different attributes

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new and improved version of the B2B Customer Portal," said Mariam Komeili, MOA co-founder, "As part of our continuous effort to provide our clients more automation and ease of use, the new customer portal offers new features to help your business customers easily and efficiently order, track, pay, and communicate with you. Best of all the Kechie B2B Portal is fully integrated with Kechie Inventory Management and you control how and what you want to present to your customers."

The B2B Customer Portal enables you to create a single source of online services directly from your website. Plus, you can decide the pricing, attributes, and inventory levels you would like to display, making it a very seamless and efficient order management solution.

About My Office Apps, Inc.

My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA) is a leader in business improvement software solutions to automate your organization. Building on three decades of software design and development, MOA delivers Kechie™, a transformative business tool. Kechie is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning Software as a Service (SaaS) platform with a simplified user experience and the latest cloud technology. Kechie is offered in different packages; including Inventory/Warehouse Management, Manufacturing, Finance, or a complete ERP solution.

CONTACT: Mariam Komeili, mariam.komeili@myofficeapps.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-office-apps-introduces-the-new-and-improved-b2b-customer-portal-301630276.html

SOURCE My Office Apps

