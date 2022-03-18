U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,832.00
    +935.76 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Office Automation Technologies Inc Is Providing Managed IT Services In Denver

Office Automation Technologies Inc.
·4 min read

Wheat Ridge, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheat Ridge, Colorado -

Denver IT support company Office Automation Technologies Inc. is providing managed IT services to small to midsized companies in Colorado.

Managed IT services refers to the outsourcing of the responsibilities that come along with using digital technologies in the workplace. Small to midsized companies, that are not primarily tech-focused companies, might struggle to justify the need for on-site dedicated staff to manage their IT infrastructure. However, regardless of how old school a company is or how far removed it is from modern times, some critical business processes still need to be handled by computers in this day and age such as accounting, payroll, scheduling, status reporting, and many more.

Denver managed IT services
Denver managed IT services

It may be comforting to think that once IT infrastructure has been invested in and put in place, there won’t be any recurring expenses as long as the employees treat the computer systems with common sense and intuitiveness. However, there are many problems with this assumption. Humans are not perfect and neither is the software and hardware that they manufacture. Hardware needs maintenance, software needs updates, and humans need tech support from time to time.

Managed IT services fix all the aforementioned problems for small to midsize companies who want to focus on their core product and business without having to make the costly move to have full-time staff to deal with IT problems that may or may not occur regularly. Office Automation Technologies Inc. is filling this niche for companies in Denver who are willing to forgo investing in a full-blown IT department and would rather have a trusted team of IT professionals that they can call when the need arises.

On its website, Office Automation Technologies Inc. says that it provides services that “become an extension of your team, sitting on the same side of the table to help architect, manage and support your technology requirements quickly and efficiently, without the costs that come with maintaining a 24/7 IT team on your payroll.” The company’s range of services includes technology consulting, business continuity management, business security, cloud services, architectural & engineering IT support, IT consultation, and employee security training.

A spokesperson for the company talks about the services it offers by saying, “Running a business is already as hard as it is. Regardless of how old-fashioned and steeped in tradition you think you are, there is no fighting the relentless march of technology that slowly and eventually swallows all aspects of life. However, the 21st century is a different ball game and it is crucial to keep up with the times to stand a chance in this competitive market. You know that your competitors are using the latest technologies to find the thinnest edge in what they are offering. We are sure that you feel compelled to match their high-tech processes to survive as a business. We understand the apprehensiveness as we have helped dozens of clients like you get a handle on the latest buzzwords and fancy tech lingo that might seem overwhelming to sieve through and helped them find the exact elements that they needed to succeed. Our range of services is designed to help you optimize your business using only the most relevant technologies that are going to have a tangible impact on your bottom line. We don’t stick you with expenses just for the sake of making a buck. We take the time to understand your business, streamline your IT operations, help you keep costs down, and reliably show up to solve any issue every single time if there happens to be a problem with the systems that we have set up. Our clients trust our integrity and our drive for helping them succeed, two endearing qualities that have helped us succeed as IT service providers since we started operations in Denver in 1994. Find us on Facebook today to stay updated with news from the company and to find our contact information.”

Office Automation Technologies Inc. can be contacted at the phone number 303.202.5152 or the email address info@oati1.com.

###

For more information about Office Automation Technologies Inc., contact the company here:

Office Automation Technologies Inc.
David Wacker
(303) 202-5152
info@oati1.com
11919 W Interstate 70 Frontage Rd N # 123, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

CONTACT: David Wacker


Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s Latest iPhone Sidelines Carriers From Buying Process

    (Bloomberg) -- The debut of Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone brings a change to the way its U.S. customers can purchase the device, a move toward cutting wireless carriers out of the process and giving the tech giant more control.Most Read from BloombergBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) climbed 6.8% on Friday after the cloud-based data warehousing leader announced an intriguing new healthcare-focused initiative. Snowflake wants to help medical professionals accelerate clinical research and improve patient care. To do so, it's launching the healthcare and life sciences data cloud.

  • Crypto Investors File a Class Action Against Crypto Giant Coinbase

    Coinbase uses file a class action against Coinbase in what could become a common theme should the SEC fail to clearly define crypto regulations.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Delta nearing deal to buy 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, American Airlines to resume alcohol sales

    Delta Air Lines is poised to make a landmark deal with Boeing while American Airlines is resuming the sale of alcohol aboard its aircraft.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Toyota plans 17% cut in global production in April

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said on Thursday, as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into its plans. The news comes about a week after Toyota said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers battling shortages of chips and other parts. Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000, Toyota added.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Oil Executives Summoned by Democrats Over $4-a-Gallon Gasoline

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats in Congress are taking aim at big oil as they seek to deflect blame for eye-popping gasoline prices that could sink their prospects in the midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri

  • U.S. Unveils Battery Strategy in West Virginia to Ease Coal Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Senator Joe Manchin on Friday announced a program to develop lithium batteries in the U.S. as part of a broader strategy to help Appalachia amid a transition away from coal. Most Read from BloombergBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Wa

  • All of the companies still doing business in Russia

    Nearly 30 companies, including Koch Industries and Subway, are "digging in," defying public demands to exit Russia or reduce their activities in the pariah state, according to a list kept by a professor with the Yale School of Management.

  • McDonald's, Starbucks, and others have no recourse for stolen trademarks in Russia

    Russia’s recently upended intellectual property laws are exposing foreign companies to infringement that’s, for now, without a legal remedy.

  • Russia contemplates 'parallel imports' after top brands halt sales

    Allowing "parallel imports" reflects how Russia's retail sector has been upended by Western economic sanctions and decisions by international firms like H&M and Nike to restrict their activity in Russia. The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said its head had met the director of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries where legalising parallel imports was discussed.

  • Read Apple's Latest Push To Activate Cellular Plans From Device

    Now the new Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone SE buyers choosing AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) or T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) can enter the data and connect to their carrier when they power on the device, Bloomberg reports. The “on-device authentication” process will begin in stores on March 29 and will likely take the edge off the customer service by preventing activation server overload. Users can also purchase an iPhone SE in stores with Apple Card monthly installment plans without connecting it to a c

  • France is considering raising its retirement age to 65

    French workers may see their legal retirement age jump from 62 to 65 if President Emmanuel Macron gets his way. Macron, who is running for reelection, said the move is a natural progression. “We are in an aging society,” he said during a press conference.

  • Food Costs Are Rising. Here Are the Stocks to Buy.

    Beaten-down restaurant stocks and shares of high-margin supermarket chains and farm-equipment makers are worth sampling.

  • New Patent Lawsuit Adds to Litigation Worries for Moderna Stock

    A new set of patent lawsuits over the technology behind the messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccines increases risks for Moderna stock, but could take years to play out.

  • COVID-19 boosters: Expert details the debate over fourth vaccine doses

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for booster shots as Moderna files to seek authorization from the FDA for a second booster dose.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops for Second Time in March

    The drop is likely a result of miners unplugging their machines due to high energy costs, said Compass Mining CEO Whitt Gibbs.