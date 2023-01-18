U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.75
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,047.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.25
    +60.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.10
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.30
    +1.12 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.70
    +13.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    -0.1010 (-2.86%)
     

  • Vix

    19.08
    -0.41 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0111 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0710
    -0.1370 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,448.03
    +158.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.81
    +6.96 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,848.83
    -2.20 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Office Beacon Hires 2x Super Bowl Champion, James Washington, as its VP of Sales

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Beacon is excited to announce the appointment of two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL legend, James Washington in a newly created position as Vice President of Sales. Washington will be responsible for growing Office Beacon's North American sales teams; helping foster stronger relationships with clients while diligently pursuing new prospects all over North America!

James is excited to begin this new journey with Office Beacon, "I am looking forward to building a Super Bowl sales team for Office Beacon. The crossover from sports to business has always been a natural evolution for me. I am grateful to the Office Beacon team for embracing my expertise on every level."

Office Beacon's Chief Disruption Officer, Pranav Dalal, said: "We are delighted to have James on board. He brings a wealth of experience from different disciplines, which will add immense value to our organization."

According to Office Beacon's Chief Strategic Partnership Officer, Caroline Dalal, "James' exposure and stature in business circles will be an asset to us. Our sales team will learn a lot from him. We are confident that our sales growth will be phenomenal under his leadership."

About Office Beacon

Office Beacon is the #1 virtual staffing partner to hundreds of US businesses and has been in operation for 21 years. With offices in the United States, Canada, India, Philippines, Mexico, Uraguay, and Australia, Office Beacon offers dedicated remote staffing expertise to multiple industries.

CONTACT
Caroline Dalal
Strategic Partner
Office Beacon
310-293-9494
352182@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-beacon-hires-2x-super-bowl-champion-james-washington-as-its-vp-of-sales-301723576.html

SOURCE Office Beacon LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • 1 Magnificent Opportunity That Could Supercharge Kinder Morgan's Growth

    Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) growth engine has been running low on fuel in recent years. While the company has started transitioning to lower-carbon fuels, like producing renewable natural gas and handling renewable diesel, they're minor growth drivers. It already has expertise in transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide, making it an ideal extension of its existing capabilities.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Costco must face lawsuit over 'dolphin safe' tuna claim

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday said Costco Wholesale Corp must face a lawsuit claiming it falsely advertises and labels its canned tuna as "dolphin safe" despite using fishing methods that harm and kill dolphins. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the plaintiff in the proposed nationwide class action plausibly alleged that Costco fraudulently pledged adherence to a higher dolphin-safe standard than federal law requires, and then broke its "heightened promise." The plaintiff Melinda Wright accused Costco of violating California consumer protection laws by claiming its tuna was caught with "100% Monofilament Leaders & Circle Hooks," a practice she said is not dolphin-safe, and was "100% Traceable from Sea to Shelf," which she said could not be verified.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Brent Crude Oil Price Tops $87 on Prospect of Rising Chinese Demand

    Oil prices gained Wednesday, after the International Energy Agency said China's reopening would send demand to a record high this year. Front-month Brent futures recently stood 1.7% higher at $87.39 a barrel, putting the international crude benchmark on track for its highest close since Nov. 22. The equivalent contract for the U.S. marker, West Texas Intermediate, was on course for its highest settlement since mid-November, trading 2% higher on the day at $81.81 a barrel. "Plain and simply: Chin

  • Disney says Peltz 'lacks skills' to help business as proxy battle heats up

    Walt Disney Co on Tuesday defended its decision to deny Nelson Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant. The house of Mickey Mouse in a letter to shareholders also underlined the company's successes under Chief Executive Bob Iger, who recently returned from retirement to lead the company for a second time. "Peltz does not understand Disney's businesses and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem," Disney said.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now

    Strong acquisitions, consulting businesses as well as solid liquidity boost Accenture (ACN).

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Some Workers Can Supersize Their Tax-Deferred Retirement Savings In 2023

    The IRS has issued the 2023 retirement contribution limits and the differences between what salaried workers can sock away and how much self-employed workers can save are striking. We'll discuss how some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings in … Continue reading → The post Some Workers Can Supersize Their Tax-Deferred Retirement Savings In 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.