Office And Commercial Coffee Equipment And Supplies Market size In the US to register a growth of USD 1.45 Bn by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in the US  is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion, at a CAGR of  4.29% during the forecast period. The technological and design innovations in coffee brewers leading to product premiumization, growing demand for premium coffee, and a rise in consumption of coffee among the working population segment are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in US 2022-2026
However, factors such as rising and fluctuating prices of coffee beans, high penetration of alternative coffee outlets, and price sensitivity of customers will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Office And Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Segmentation in The US

  • Distribution channel

  • End-user

The offline segment's market share growth in the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in the United States will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution strategies, such as wholesale delivery or provisioning, enable vendors to supply products to offices and commercial locations without the use of intermediaries.

Rising market competition has compelled market participants to focus on improved distribution strategies in order to gain revenue. Furthermore, wholesale delivery services help vendors increase their revenues and expand their customer bases. Such strategies increase vendors' profit margins. Buy Sample Report.

Companies Covered:

  • American Vending Services

  • Bunn O Matic Corp.

  • Farmer Bros Co.

  • Koffee King Beverage and Food Service Co.

  • Luigi Lavazza SpA

  • Nestle SA

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Panera Brands

  • Royal Cup Inc.

  • Starbucks Co.

Product Insights and News

Americanvendingservices.com - The company provides office and commercial coffee, tea, coffee machines, creamers, sweeteners, condiments, disposable cups, and coffee brewers.

Bunn.com - The company sells coffee, tea, dispensed beverages, juice, grinders, water filters, paper filters, and accessories for office and commercial use.

Farmerbros.com - The company provides office and commercial supplies such as coffee, coffee brewers, coffee grinders, specialty dispensers, liquid coffee machines, and espresso machines.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Loose Leaf Paper Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The loose leaf paper market share is expected to increase to USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%.

Printing and Writing Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The printing and writing paper market share is expected to increase to USD 7.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.76%.

Office And Commercial Coffee Equipment And Supplies Market In The US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.45 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.13

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Vending Services, Bunn O Matic Corp., Farmer Bros Co., Koffee King Beverage and Food Service Co., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., Panera Brands, Royal Cup Inc., Starbucks Co., The coca cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Vending Services

  • 10.4 Bunn O Matic Corp.

  • 10.5 Farmer Bros Co.

  • 10.6 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

  • 10.7 Luigi Lavazza SpA

  • 10.8 Nestle SA

  • 10.9 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 10.10 Panera Brands

  • 10.11 Royal Cup Inc.

  • 10.12 Starbucks Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in US 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-and-commercial-coffee-equipment-and-supplies-market-size-in-the-us-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-1-45-bn-by-2026---technavio-301629559.html

SOURCE Technavio

