Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America | $ 1.87 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Download Our Free Sample Report for more insights on the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., DeLonghi Spa, Farmer Bros Co., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Luigi Lavazza Spa, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Royal Cup Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, possible health implications of caffeine will hamper market growth.

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45599

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Commercial Coffee Brewer Market - Global commercial coffee brewer market is segmented by product (satellite coffee brewer, decanter coffee brewer, airpot coffee brewer, and coffee urns) and geography (North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market - Global office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market is segmented by end-user (offices, healthcare and hospitality, education, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America report covers the following areas:

  • Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market size

  • Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market trends

  • Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market industry analysis

This study identifies increased product innovation leading to product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market growth in North America during the next few years.

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bunn-O-Matic Corp.

  • Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

  • DeLonghi Spa

  • Farmer Bros Co.

  • Groupe SEB

  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

  • Luigi Lavazza Spa

  • Nestle SA

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Royal Cup Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/office-and-commercial-coffee-equipment-and-supplies-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/office-and-commercial-coffee-equipment-and-suppliesmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-and-commercial-coffee-equipment-and-supplies-market-in-north-america---1-87-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301369544.html

SOURCE Technavio

