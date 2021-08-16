U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.96
    -21.15 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.48
    -0.96 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +11.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2420
    -0.3280 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,015.36
    -323.86 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.41
    -31.17 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Office Evolution Increases National Presence as They Continue to Prioritize Local Business Owners

·4 min read

With small businesses bouncing back, Office Evolution steps up expansion to keep pace with growing need for flexible space

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution – the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the U.S. – is enjoying a strong performance during the first six months of 2021. Amid the pandemic, the brand rapidly expanded its national footprint, as a result of strong demand from small and medium-sized businesses looking for suburban workplaces. Office Evolution has defined their brand as entrepreneurs supporting entrepreneurs on a local level, providing professionals coworking spaces that are close to home, easy to access, and epitomize a thriving business community. While the future of other coworking businesses looks uncertain, Office Evolution showed once again why it is one of the strongest concepts in the industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution)
(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution)

Office Evolution started the year off right, landing on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 rankings. The brand was ranked #126 - up over 140 spots from last year - and was listed as the number one franchise in the coworking category. Office Evolution has since lived up to its ranking, opening six new locations across the country to accommodate the influx of hybrid and remote workers across California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

"Eighteen years ago, we made a commitment to support small business owners right in their own communities," said Office Evolution CEO and Founder Mark Hemmeter. "That strategy is what is driving our core growth. We bet on those who bet on themselves, and these community heroes are showing up to their Office Evolution workspace every day to provide for their families and contribute to their communities."

To stay ahead of what its members want, Office Evolution announced the addition of Imin Lu to their team. Lu, serving as Real Estate and Construction Project Director, will utilize his background in architecture and workplace design to enhance Office Evolution's product line to meet the changing needs of its growing Ohana – Hawaiian for family.

Looking ahead, Office Evolution expects to finish the year strong, targeting new and existing markets for its further expansion, including Madison, WI; Arlington, VA; Detroit, MI; and Round Rock, TX.

"Small business growth is skyrocketing, and there is no one better to help small businesses in achieving their dreams than Office Evolution's franchise owners along with our company operated locations. We understand them because we walk in their shoes every day," stated Office Evolution Chief Marketing and Development Officer Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak. "There is a Dreamer, Risk-Taker and a Doer in each of our members and our goal is to support our amazing Ohana every step of the way."

While some coworking operators struggled amid the pandemic, Office Evolution's supportive and authentic culture was a key factor in helping the brand retain and add new members and franchisees.

"Our Ohana has always been the pillar that supports Office Evolution's growth," added Hemmeter. "Our family of dedicated franchisees, knowledgeable business center managers, and inspired members continue to make our brand a success, in both flourishing and challenging times. It is this dedication and passion for helping business owners and remote workers strive to reach their potential that drives us to continue growing so we can serve new communities across the country."

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com.

About Office Evolution
Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day, Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-evolution-increases-national-presence-as-they-continue-to-prioritize-local-business-owners-301356162.html

SOURCE Office Evolution

Recommended Stories

  • Join CompoSecure CEO in Fireside Chat on August 18 at 2PM EDT

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO & President of CompoSecure on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s positioning in the metal cards market, the use of manufacturing scale and security know-how to build Arculus, a cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet. CompoSecure is […]

  • Goodway Group Wins Second Consecutive MarTech Breakthrough Award

    International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

  • Small business optimism dips in July amid labor shortage concerns

    Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero breaks down The National Federation of Independent Business’ on small business sentiment and inflation concerns from small business owners.

  • Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist’s Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity

    Business Internet and Phone Solutions Bolster Green Thumb Flower Box’s Operations

  • Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll Firm Helps Accelerate Growth of Vancouver Small Businesses

    Despite the uncertainty and unpredictability of the current economic climate some Vancouver businesses are thriving. While many businesses are reducing their growth or at a standstill these companies are growing at unprecedented rates. So how are these companies doing it? The answer is automated bookkeeping and monetary integrations that have increased efficiency and optimized spending.

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • It’s becoming ‘increasingly common.’ How to refinance your home, and spend $0 at closing to do it

    With some mortgage refi rates below 3%, many people are likely pondering a refi, but wonder: Can you refinance your home without any money coming out of your pocket at the closing? The short answer is yes, but you will end up paying those closing costs down the road. Closing costs associated with refinances tend to run about 2-5% of the total principal amount that you owe, and the average closing costs on a refi are upwards of $5,700, according to data from fintech firm ClosingCorp.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Dogecoin Pulls Back After Major Rally

    Dogecoin faced resistance near $0.35.

  • Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE trading Monday as Dow, S&P 500 on track to snap 4-session win streak

    Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced some selling pressure attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and a slowdown in China's economy. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.414 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at lea

  • The Chip Shortage Could Last Years. It Isn’t All Bad for Auto Stocks.

    RBC analyst Joe Spak says the chip shortage choking auto production could last years. The crunch has been good for vehicle mix, however.

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • 6 Financial Planning Mistakes You're Probably Making, According to an Expert

    I’ve been a working woman for ten-plus years. I have a 401(k). And an emergency savings I’m working hard to bulk up. Still, nothing could have prepared me for the financial insight overhaul I experienced when...

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.