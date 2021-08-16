Office Evolution Increases National Presence as They Continue to Prioritize Local Business Owners

With small businesses bouncing back, Office Evolution steps up expansion to keep pace with growing need for flexible space

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution – the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the U.S. – is enjoying a strong performance during the first six months of 2021. Amid the pandemic, the brand rapidly expanded its national footprint, as a result of strong demand from small and medium-sized businesses looking for suburban workplaces. Office Evolution has defined their brand as entrepreneurs supporting entrepreneurs on a local level, providing professionals coworking spaces that are close to home, easy to access, and epitomize a thriving business community. While the future of other coworking businesses looks uncertain, Office Evolution showed once again why it is one of the strongest concepts in the industry.

Office Evolution started the year off right, landing on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 rankings. The brand was ranked #126 - up over 140 spots from last year - and was listed as the number one franchise in the coworking category. Office Evolution has since lived up to its ranking, opening six new locations across the country to accommodate the influx of hybrid and remote workers across California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

"Eighteen years ago, we made a commitment to support small business owners right in their own communities," said Office Evolution CEO and Founder Mark Hemmeter. "That strategy is what is driving our core growth. We bet on those who bet on themselves, and these community heroes are showing up to their Office Evolution workspace every day to provide for their families and contribute to their communities."

To stay ahead of what its members want, Office Evolution announced the addition of Imin Lu to their team. Lu, serving as Real Estate and Construction Project Director, will utilize his background in architecture and workplace design to enhance Office Evolution's product line to meet the changing needs of its growing Ohana – Hawaiian for family.

Looking ahead, Office Evolution expects to finish the year strong, targeting new and existing markets for its further expansion, including Madison, WI; Arlington, VA; Detroit, MI; and Round Rock, TX.

"Small business growth is skyrocketing, and there is no one better to help small businesses in achieving their dreams than Office Evolution's franchise owners along with our company operated locations. We understand them because we walk in their shoes every day," stated Office Evolution Chief Marketing and Development Officer Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak. "There is a Dreamer, Risk-Taker and a Doer in each of our members and our goal is to support our amazing Ohana every step of the way."

While some coworking operators struggled amid the pandemic, Office Evolution's supportive and authentic culture was a key factor in helping the brand retain and add new members and franchisees.

"Our Ohana has always been the pillar that supports Office Evolution's growth," added Hemmeter. "Our family of dedicated franchisees, knowledgeable business center managers, and inspired members continue to make our brand a success, in both flourishing and challenging times. It is this dedication and passion for helping business owners and remote workers strive to reach their potential that drives us to continue growing so we can serve new communities across the country."

