U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.15
    -49.74 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,621.81
    -397.87 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,417.30
    -117.72 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.72
    -30.12 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -1.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    -0.0057 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0067 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6820
    +0.4640 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,981.46
    -292.59 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.01
    -6.02 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect South Florida Business Professionals

·4 min read

Coworking Provider Enables Entrepreneurs to Work Productively Close to Home

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more South Florida-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection as the shift to remote and/or hybrid work takes hold, Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider is continuing to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs by offering convenient and affordable coworking spaces in some of the region's busiest suburban markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution)
(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution)

Home to a continuously growing population, South Florida is becoming a hub for small and medium sized businesses. According to World Population Review, Florida's population has drastically increased, with a whopping 600,000 new residents having moved to the state in the last two years. Entrepreneurs continue to relocate to Florida as the state attracts individuals from around the country.

Office Evolution's location in Plantation, which opened in 2020, and Coral Springs, which opened last year, are experiencing an increase in interest as they continue helping businesses from a variety of industries, including professional services, retail and healthcare. The two centers provide newly renovated office spaces that create an inviting atmosphere for a diverse business ecosystem. With new opportunities emerging across the region, Office Evolution will be expanding with a new Boca Raton location slated to open next year.

Members of Office Evolution benefit from being part of the brand's nation-wide network of coworking locations, where they have access to over 70 other business locations in 25 states when traveling. Office Evolution is also part of United Franchise Group's Coworks™ division, which provides the largest privately owned affiliated coworking network of flexible office space franchises in the world.

"It's clear to us that working in a hybrid-style format is how businesses will approach work going forward," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "Having the option to work in a space with all the amenities of a downtown office, close to home, is sure to appeal to those who want a productive environment, short commute and the flexibility to choose when and where they work."

For more information on Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com.

About Office Evolution
Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is part of Coworks™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolution.com/development.

About United Franchise Group
Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

About Coworks
Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-evolutions-flexible-workspaces-help-connect-south-florida-business-professionals-301628807.html

SOURCE Office Evolution

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • $600K Buys You This Much Retirement

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • J&J’s Strategy on Cancer Suits Questioned by Appeals Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson faced tough questions from federal appellate judges about whether placing a unit in bankruptcy to deal with more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits over its baby powder was legitimate.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Cras

  • Exclusive-Chevron offering minority stakes in three Alaskan oilfields

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is marketing its interest in more than 2,000 oil and gas wells in Alaska, the company told Reuters on Monday, in a move that could mark the oil major's second exit from oil production in the state in three decades. One of the earliest companies to prospect for oil in Alaska, Chevron helped develop the state's oil industry last century but later exited output there in 1992. The company is offering stakes in three oilfields, it confirmed.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.