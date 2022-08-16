U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,305.20
    +8.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,152.01
    +239.61 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,102.55
    -25.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.53
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.94
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0174
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2790
    +1.0070 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,874.25
    -42.94 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.15
    -2.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.89 (-0.01%)
     

Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect Chicago Business Professionals

·4 min read

Coworking Provider's Area Locations Enable Professionals to Collaborate and Thrive

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Chicago-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection as the shift to remote and/or hybrid work takes hold, Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider is continuing to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs in Chicago by offering convenient and affordable coworking spaces close to home.

(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution)
(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution)

Covering multiple neighborhoods in Chicago, Office Evolution has four locations – one near O'Hare International Airport which opened in 2015 and is currently expanding, two other locations in Naperville and Lisle, open since 2018, and another location in Hoffman Estates, welcoming members since 2017.  According to the Illinois Small Business Economic Profile, small businesses employees make up 45% of the local workforce in Illinois, which is the primary Office Evolution customer in the region.

Members benefit from being part of a nation-wide network of coworking locations where they have access to over 70 other business locations in 25 states when travelling. Office Evolution is part of United Franchise Group's Coworks™ division, which provides the largest privately owned affiliated coworking network of flexible office space franchises in the world.

"With more than seven years of experience in the Chicago area, our franchise owners have a pulse on what their members need," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "They manage so much more than the workspace demands, ensuring members are fully supported and have the professional resources required to focus on their growing business."

The four Office Evolution Chicago-area locations are situated between the business hubs that represent Chicago's diverse business communities. These locations combined have over 600 members – creating a thriving business ecosystem where professionals can learn from each other, form new opportunities, and be industrious.

"More people are working from a variety of locations, having the option to work in a space that has the amenities of a downtown office but is closer to home is becoming more attractive to local entrepreneurs, especially as people navigate high gas prices and chronic traffic congestion," said Anderson.

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com.

About Office Evolution
Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is part of Coworks™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolution.com/development.

About Coworks
Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com.

About United Franchise Group
Led by CEO Ray TitusUnited Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees.  With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-evolutions-flexible-workspaces-help-connect-chicago-business-professionals-301607130.html

SOURCE Office Evolution

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThese Six Ci

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • Apple updates return-to-office plan, says employees should be back week of Sept. 5

    Set your calendars. Apple Inc. once again has named a target date to bring its employees back into the office for three days a week.

  • General Electric (GE) Holds Promise Despite Supply-Chain Woes

    General Electric (GE) thrives on strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments, despite supply-chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation weighing on its operations.

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major

  • U.S. Shale Faces More Than $10 Billion In Hedging Losses

    Hedging losses in U.S. shale continue to pile up and are set to reach more than $10 billion this year, as some E&Ps find themselves unable to capitalize on high crude prices

  • The Fed signaled they’re leaning ‘towards fighting inflation’ than keeping jobs: Strategist

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski and Robert Cantwell, Upholdings Founder & Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook, forecast for retailers, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • Apple gearing up for next phase of construction at NW Austin campus, filings indicate

    The company is not commenting on the expansion timeline but construction documents filed with the state of Texas indicate work could start in February on three more structures. These are welcome signs for those wondering about the status of major office projects in the region in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Real-Estate Entrepreneur Bets RV Storage Is the Next Big Thing

    Gary Wojtaszek’s new business, RecNation, provides storage for recreational vehicles, boats and other leisure-time equipment.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • The Real First Step In Retirement Planning Is Worth $200,000

    How much difference would $200,000 make to your retirement nest egg? If you decide you can retire comfortably with $200,000 less in savings, how much sooner could you retire? Now, 401(k) members say they'll need only $1.7 million for retirement.

  • $9 Natural Gas Is Back

    Get ready to bundle up. The likelihood of sky-high heating bills is increasing by the day given the way natural-gas prices are surging into autumn. U.S. natural-gas prices have risen by more than 70% since the end of June, including more than 6% Tuesday, to push back north of $9 per million British thermal units. They haven't been so high this time of year since 2005, back before shale drillers flooded the market with cheap gas and after Hurricane Katrina and a spate of other storms wreaked havo

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( TSE:BLDP ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...