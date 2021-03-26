U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Office Furniture Manufacturing Industry | BizVibe Adds New Furniture Manufacturers Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their office furniture manufacturing category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 1,500+ office furniture manufacturers, spanning across 80+ countries, which are categorized into 20+ products and services.

Snapshot of BizVibe&#39;s office furniture manufacturing industry group and product categories.
Snapshot of BizVibe's office furniture manufacturing industry group and product categories.

Gain access to BizVibe company profiles. Discover Companies for Free

Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing furniture designed for office use, such as office chairs and desks; and office and store fixtures, such as showcases. Fixtures are included in this industry group. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with office furniture manufacturing companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/Office-Furniture-including-Fixtures-Manufacturing/

What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?
The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:

  • Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers

  • Company performance and risk monitoring

  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free

Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 1,500+ office furniture manufacturing company profiles which span across 80+ countries:

  • 400+ British office furniture manufacturers

  • 400+ American office furniture manufacturers

  • 100+ Canadian office furniture manufacturers

  • 50+ Australian office furniture manufacturers

Related Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's office furniture manufacturing industry group is categorized into 20+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 20+ offerings which include:

  • Storage shelves

  • Display stands

  • Filing cabinets

  • Partitions

View all related product and service categories

Discover Companies in the Manufacturing Industry
BizVibe lists office furniture manufacturing as a part of their manufacturing industry. This industry contains 86 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:

  • Basic Chemical Manufacturing

  • Dairy Product Manufacturing

  • Animal Food Manufacturing

  • Plastics Product Manufacturing

  • Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing

View all manufacturing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-furniture-manufacturing-industry--bizvibe-adds-new-furniture-manufacturers-which-can-be-discovered-and-tracked-301254782.html

SOURCE BizVibe

