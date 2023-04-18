Office of the future: Sun Life pilots state-of-the-art workspace to support hybrid work

$21 million invested in Waterloo office renovations

WATERLOO, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life is piloting a new, activity-based, people-focused workspace with an investment of more than $21 million in its Waterloo, Ontario, office. The state-of-the-art renovations include a stronger focus on employee collaboration and well-being, and better support for hybrid work with virtual, in-person and cross-geography teams.

Technology-enabled Collaboration Experience Rooms and open collaboration rooms in Sun Life’s Waterloo pilot allow for intentional connections and hybrid work. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Canada)

"We've learned the biggest draw for people to come together in offices is each other. The office has evolved to a place where people maintain connection, whether that's for collaboration, career progression or even socializing," says Helena Pagano, Executive Vice-President, Chief People and Culture Officer, Sun Life. "Our data shows people value their flexibility and also want more meaningful in-person or hybrid connections. They don't want to commute to an office only to sit on video calls all day. Certain activities, such as onboarding new employees, manager and employee one-on-ones, coaching and mentoring, ideation or co-creation and celebrating success, are the real draw for office time. Sun Life's new space in Waterloo supports this modern, activity-based way of working."

Encompassing 75,000 square feet in Sun Life's iconic Waterloo King building, the renovation on its pilot floor is the latest in a line of projects at other Sun Life offices aimed at creating workspaces that are digital at heart and purpose-built for hybrid work, while continuing to offer employees flexibility while meeting Client needs. The company is testing spaces with an emphasis on intentional connection, such as "collaboration zones" for groups to meet and share ideas, quiet and library spaces, sound-proof pods for confidential conversations, technology-enabled meeting spaces for hybrid work, reflection and relaxation rooms to support well-being, and several "village" areas designed for socialization.

"Productivity, engagement and innovation at Sun Life have remained high – consistent with before the pandemic, throughout and even today. Our people tell us they value being able to choose the days they work remotely, and they also want easier ways to connect meaningfully in offices," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Traditional offices were weighted heavily to individual, heads-down work. With collaboration being the number one reason for a physical office – regardless of geography, industry, role or generation – our investment in Sun Life Canada's new space in Waterloo will spark more seamless moments of togetherness while supporting Clients."

Sun Life has been in the Waterloo community for more than 150 years, opening its King Street building in 1912. Today, Sun Life has hubs in Waterloo, Toronto and Montreal and has some 13,000 employees across Canada, including more than 4,000 people who call Waterloo home. These teams support various parts of Sun Life's Canadian business and range from teams in the Client Service Centre, Digital Business & Technology Solutions, Insurance Underwriting, Group Disability, Human Resources and more.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.33 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Sun Life’s Waterloo pilot has more collaboration and well-being spaces, including some that auto-enclose into soundproof pods for confidential conversations. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Canada)

Village zones in Sun Life’s pilot workspace offer areas for socializing or informal collaboration. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Canada)

Reflection and relaxation rooms in Sun Life’s Waterloo pilot support employee well-being. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Canada)

