U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.32
    -50.69 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,916.74
    -218.35 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,527.62
    -192.06 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.73
    -19.73 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.01
    -3.47 (-3.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.20
    -37.90 (-2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.43 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1469
    -0.0073 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5520
    +0.4590 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,763.50
    -134.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.79
    -12.60 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Office Pod Manufacturer SnapCab Looks Toward Expansion

·3 min read

KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SnapCab announced a plan to expand their Kingston, Ontario manufacturing facility, prompting a visit from Bryan Paterson, the mayor of Kingston. Paterson toured the building with CEO and Founder Glenn Bostock, learning about the company's history, culture, and systems.

Space To Be You (CNW Group/SnapCab)
Space To Be You (CNW Group/SnapCab)

To meet the increased demand for safe, private workspaces from employees returning to work after the pandemic, Bostock is looking toward the future by planning an expansion of the Canadian facility. The project will be undertaken in a phased approach. The company has chosen a builder to work on Phase 1, which is the site plan application process. An additional 18,000 square feet is projected to be built adjacent to the existing 36,000 square-foot building.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Bostock and his employees were concerned about business coming to a halt. But they redirected their energies to developing products that would be of service during a pandemic: office pods with the proper air filtration, pods with a window divider and separate air flow for face-to-face meetings, and solo pods to facilitate working from home. They also innovated a medical triage pod, the SnapCab Care. The first of its kind was installed in Kingston's Covid Assessment Centre, providing privacy and a focused space in a large open room.

Bostock started the company in Southeastern Pennsylvania 39 years ago, making elevator interior paneling. Over the years he grew the company by innovating a remodeling system with interlocking panels, reducing install times to one day, and by adopting lean manufacturing methods. In a major leveling up, he extended the interlocking panel concept and lean principles to wall paneling and office pod kits. SnapCab maintains a large facility in Warrington, Pennsylvania with 80 employees. In 2014 they opened a second facility in Kingston dedicated to manufacturing a variety of workspace products. They continue to focus on lean systems, innovation, and meeting needs. Over the years, SnapCab has received continuous support from local agencies such as the Kingston Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO), as well as others. This support has been key in connecting SnapCab with information and networking opportunities. The company has seen huge growth since 2018. The Kingston location currently employs 43 people.

SnapCab was recently recognized for their innovative designs with HiP honoree awards for both the Meet 2 and the Work in the Workspace Pods & Wall Systems category at Chicago's NeoCon®, the world's top commercial interior design event. At the event, SnapCab launched a new dedicated video-conferencing office pod called the Link, which enhances video-conferencing from the home or office.

About SnapCab

Since 1983, SnapCab has been a leader in developing workspace privacy solutions and elevator cab interiors that are flexible, high quality and safe to use in a variety of environments. SnapCab Workspace offers a flexible kit of parts that is designed with a customizable frame, panels, finishes, colors, furniture, accessories and more. These isolated pods for the open office are moveable, simple to clean and can be combined with the SnapCab Connects walls to transform any workplace.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-pod-manufacturer-snapcab-looks-toward-expansion-301625770.html

SOURCE SnapCab

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Musk gets weekly reports on Tesla staff who don’t turn up to work in the office

    Musk told employees at the company earlier this year that remote work was "no longer acceptable."

  • In rebuff to Disney, Comcast signals Hulu will not come cheap

    Comcast Corp Chief Executive Brian Roberts used the unusually public forum of a Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday to signal that the company will seek market value for its minority stake in Hulu. Roberts was asked to respond to Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek's comments to the Financial Times published on Monday in which he said he would like to accelerate the timetable for acquiring Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Falls With Global Demand Concerns Coming to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Bu

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 62

    Age 62 is the first year you're eligible for Social Security, but your benefit amount will lower. We go over how to retire comfortably at 62.

  • Adobe Stock Falls On Mixed Quarterly Report, $20 Billion Acquisition

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe posted mixed quarterly results and announced a $20 billion acquisition.

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

    Scotts ramped up production during the pandemic, then consumers shifted and retailers slashed orders, leaving a pile of inventory. It’s now trying to dig its way out.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • 3 U.S. Cannabis Stocks With the Most Upside

    Three U.S. pot firms are well-positioned to benefit from a growing cannabis market, making their stocks look like bargains compared to Canadian rivals.

  • Gap stock down slightly after Kanye West cuts ties with the retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Gap amid reports that Kanye West will be cutting ties with the clothing retail company once the contract for their partnership comes to an end.

  • Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push

    Ford dealers have until Oct. 31 to decide how much they are going to pay to become 'EV-certified.'

  • France’s EDF Takes $29 Billion Hit Over Shutdown of Nuclear Reactors

    The announcement is a sign of the turmoil at one of Europe’s most important electricity producers as the continent confronts a cutoff of Russian natural gas supplies.