Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Names Josh Weis New CEO

·2 min read

PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Josh Weis. He assumes the day-to-day leadership of the company during a period of exponential growth.

"Office Pride is experiencing a lot of natural and organic growth. I am honored to accept this new role, and from a strategic and tactical perspective, help the team continue that upward trajectory," Weis said. "I love growing healthy companies with a good culture and people. Office Pride certainly fits that description. Its faith-based culture is very important to me."

Weis will take over daily operations and work alongside Office Pride Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Todd Hopkins, enabling Hopkins to concentrate on strategic objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to our team," Hopkins said. "With Josh in this new role, I can fully focus on our corporate vision as we grow. These are exciting times for Office Pride."

In March, Office Pride announced a partnership with Trivest Partners to help fuel an aggressive development plan over the next five years that includes growing the franchise system to 300 units and $300 million in systemwide sales.

"The addition of Josh as CEO is the natural progression of Office Pride's strategic growth plan," said Trivest Partner Jorge Gross. "There is enormous growth potential. Office Pride's future is bright."

Weis has more than 18 years' professional experience in operations and acquisitions. He most recently served as executive vice president of Ministry Brands, the world's largest technology company for churches and ministries. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Tampa.

Weis and his wife of 15 years, Jennifer, live "adventurously" in the Tampa Bay area with their two children. They enjoy the outdoors and traveling.

About Office Pride
Based in Palm Harbor, Florida, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services is an award-winning, faith-based franchisor and a respected leader in the commercial cleaning industry. The company was founded in 1992 on strong core values that ensure business is conducted with integrity and a commitment to service excellence. Office Pride is one of the fastest-growing commercial cleaning franchisors in the nation, with over 148 locations in 25 states. For services near you, visit OfficePride.com. For franchise opportunities, visit OfficePrideFranchise.com.

Contact: Sandra Dimsdale Horan, APR
shoran@curiousjane.com
863.646.2488, x225

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-pride-commercial-cleaning-services-names-josh-weis-new-ceo-301543249.html

SOURCE Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

